MANKATO -- Five Mankato East boys and four Mankato West girls highlight the annual Mankato Elks' all-city basketball teams, as selected Friday by the local media.
For the boys, East's selections were seniors Dom Bangu, Joich Gong, Jax Madson and Jordan Merseth and sophomore B.J. Omot.
West junior Mason Ellwein and sophomore Mekhi Collins also were selected, as was Mankato Loyola senior Ben Ellingworth.
The Scarlets that were chosen for the all-city girls team were seniors Claire Hemstock and Holly Wiste, junior Bri Stoltzman and sophomore Lani Schoper.
Mankato East's all-city selections were sophomores Lexi Karge and Mackenzie Schweim and freshman Peyton Stevermer.
Nicollet/Loyola sophomore Mara Hulke also received all-city recognition.
The all-city banquet will be held Monday, March 23, at the Loose Moose.
