MANKATO — All three Mankato boys soccer teams won a playoff game this season, which was shortened by the pandemic, and Mankato West made it to the section semifinals.
Fifteen players from West, Mankato East and Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia have been honored on the all-city team, as selected by a committee of the Mankato United Soccer Club.
West senior Cooper Jones, a midfielder, scored two goals and had six assists. He was able to play multiple positions and was key to the Scarlets’ turnaround after a six-game winless streak in the middle of the season.
West senior goalkeeper Nick Lundberg, one of the team’s captains, had five shutouts in 13 games, ending his career with 18 shutouts. This season, he made 132 saves and was an honorable-mention All-Big Nine Conference selection.
West senior Ethan Ulman was a second-year captain who scored two goals and eight assists, playing multiple positions. He was selected for the all-conference team.
West junior midfielder A.J. Franke scored three goals and made six assists this season. He scored the only goal on a volley in a 1-1 tie with Northfield.
Junior captain Caspar Olseth was West’s leading scorer with 13 goals and eight assists in 13 games. He scored five goals in a win against Red Wing, and he scored the winning goal against Owatonna with two minutes left in the game. He was voted to the all-conference first team.
West junior Jack Raverty had another strong season on the back line and was named to the all-conference first team.
West freshman Leo Demars scored one goal with one assist in his first varsity season. He played multiple positions.
East senior Medy Akwai was chosen to the All-Big Nine Conference first team and is a two-time all-city selection. He scored three goals this season.
East senior Brett Borchardt is a four-year letterwinner and two-time all-city selection. This season, he was a team captain and was selected to the all-conference team. He was the team’s LAD Award Winner for sportsmanship and leadership.
Senior Calin Jacobs, one of the team captains, is a three-time letterwinner as the East goalkeeper. He earned his second all-city honor by going 3-3-1 with three shutouts this season, including a 1-0 victory against Mankato West.
East senior defender Suleyman Yakub was named the team’s Most Improved Player award. He scored one goal against Albert Lea.
Sophomore Omar Abdi was named East’s Most Valuable Player, scoring three key goals in victories this season. He has been named a team captain for next season.
East sophomore Sam Thom played nearly all the positions this season. He has also been named a team captain for next season.
East freshman Dailan Bangu was in his second varsity season, playing in the midfield. This is his second all-city award.
Junior Duram Kelly has been a three-year starter for Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia and one of the strongest defenders. This season, he scored on a free kick in a win against Tri-City United.
West’s Julian Meier was chosen to receive the Lon and Regina Smith Award, which honors the player that best represents the soccer community during their careers. The award is based on sportsmanship, leadership on and off the field, commitment to Mankato soccer, academic achievement and overall exemplary behavior.
