MANKATO — It was a remarkable high-school football season, with Mankato West, Mankato East and St. Clair/Loyola combining for XX victories.
Much of the success was due to a strong senior class, and the 18-player Elks all-city football team featured 17 seniors.
Mankato East senior Nathan Drumm was an all-district selection and was named the Cougars' co-Defensive Player of the Year. He made 26.5 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss on defense and made 17 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns to help the offense.
Senior quarterback Jacob Eggert, who has been selected to play in the state all-star game, was named the district's Offensive Player of the Year. He's a two-time all-city and all-district selection was chosen as East's co-Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. He set single-season program records with 111 commpletions for 1,646 yards and 25 touchdowns, and he set career records with 242 completions, 3,651 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Senior running back Gus Gartzke was an honorable-mention all-district selection and received East's Gary Dierks Cougar Award. Gartzje rushed for 623 yards and four touchdowns, despite playing most of the season with an injured ankle. He also made 10 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior receiver Puolrah Gong was an all-district selection and was named East's co-Offensive Player of the Year. He set a school record with 13 touchdown receptions, including four in the first quarter of a win against Albert Lea. He made 41 catches for 622 yards, both of which ranks third in program history.
East linebacker Brady Hoffner was an all-district selection, an the senior was named East's co-Defensive Player of the Year. He led the team with 55.5 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss, and eight pass breakups. He contributed nine receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Jack Pemble, who received all-district honors, was named East's Lineman of the Year. He played in both the offensive and defensive lines, making 18 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss.
St. Clair/Loyola senior Devin Embacher, the All-Mid-Southeast District defensive player of the year, was named the team's defensive player of the year. The linebacker made 115 tackles, with five sacks and two fumble recoveries. He also rushed for 482 yards and three touchdowns.
Spartans senior lineman Thomas Loeffler is a three-time all-district selection who was named the district lineman of the year. He also rushed for a touchdown. He made 40 tackles and two sacks with one interception.
Spartans senior quarterback Mason Ward is a two-time all-district selection and team MVP. Ward completed 52 of 102 passes for 931 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he rushed for 374 and four touchdowns.
Brandon Meng, the only junior on the all-city team, was the Spartans' offensive player of the year and an all-district selection. He rushed for 867, which ranked second in the district, and eight touchdowns, and he had 183 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
