MANKATO — Mankato West won the section title and made its return to the girls soccer state tournament after a two-year break, and Mankato East won the Big Nine Conference girls soccer championship for the first time.
Another successful girls soccer season ended with 15 players receiving all-city honors, as chosen by the Mankato United Soccer Club.
Mankato West senior Aubrey Bahl scored eight goals with a team-best nine assists last season, earning All-Big Nine Conference honorable-mention honors. In her career, she had 11 goals and 10 assists.
Senior captain Jenna Nordly had one assist for the Scarlets. She was named to the all-conference team.
Senior Elise Rykhus was another of the West captains, receiving the Lon & Regina Smith award from the Mankato United Soccer Club for sportsmanship, leadership on and off the field, commitment to Mankato soccer, academic achievement and overall exemplary behavior. This season, Rykhus scored six goals with seven assists, bringing her career totals to 12 goals and 15 assists.
West senior Alaina Spaude scored five goals and had eight assists to earn all-conference honorable mention. She had 10 goals and 12 assists in her career.
Annelise Winch led West with 29 goals, the second-best single-season total in program history, and six assists. She was named to the all-state first team, all-state tournament team and all-conference team.
East senior midfielder Daevya Gagnon, a captain for two years, is a two-time all-city selection who earned all-conference honorable-mention honors. She scored 13 goals and six assists in her career.
Senior Payton Hardesty received her first all-city award after scoring one goal with four assists this season for the Cougars.
East senior Ashlyn Hering scored one goal and made one assist this season for her first all-city honor.
East junior Julia Fischer played every minute of every game this season, earning all-state first-team honors. She is a three-time all-city and two-time all-conference selection, with 15 goals and 11 assists in her career.
Junior Kenzie Keller was named to the all-conference team this season. She has 21 goals and 10 assists in her East career.
Junior Ella Huettl is a four-time all-city and three-time all-conference selection. She’s been named to the all-state team twice, including first-team honors this season. She has 50 goals and 25 assists in her career.
This is the second all-city award for East junior Samantha Prybylla, who also received all-conference honors. She has 15 goals and eight assists in her career.
East junior goalkeeper Isabelle Schott was named to the all-state first team. She’s received all-city and all-conference honors the last two seasons. She has 16 shutouts in her career.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia senior midfielder Olivia Kreykes was a five-year letterwinner and team captain the last two seasons.
Freshman midfielder Madeline Cooney is a two-year varsity player, with one at East and another with the Crusaders.
