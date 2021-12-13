MANKATO — The boys soccer teams at Mankato East, Mankato West and Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia combined for 32 wins and won 61.5% of the matches this season.
The Mankato United Soccer Club honored 15 of the local players on the all-city team.
East senior Landon Metcalfe played center defender for most of the season but finished the last six games as the team’s goalkeeper because of injuries. He received the team’s rookie of the year award, making one assist and had a 1.32 goals-against average and 86.8 save percentage.
Senior forward Mohamed Yusuf led the Cougars with eight goals and two assists, and he received All-Big Nine Conference honorable mention.
East sophomore midfielder Sergio Hernandez-Cano earned all-conference first-team honors and was selected to the all-state second team, one of only two sophomores honored. He had four goals and one assist.
Sophomore Owen Quist played in just 13 games because of injury, earning all-conference first-team honors as the top goalkeeper in the Big Nine. He was voted the East MVP by his peers and coaches after compiling a 91.7 save percentage and 0.70 GAA.
Dailan Bangu, East’s sophomore midfielder, played nearly every minute of every game this season. He had one goal and three assists.
West senior Caleb Crocker was a four-year varsity player who earned all-conference honorable mention last season. He had four assists.
Senior Joey Decko was one of West’s captains, scoring five goals with 11 assists. He was a four-year letterwinner.
West senior A.J. Franke was chosen as the Lon & Regina Smith Award recipient, which recognizes sportsmanship, leadership on and off the field, commitment to Mankato soccer, academic achievement and overall exemplary behavior. He is a four-year letterwinner, two-time all-city selection and team captain who had four goals and six assists last season.
West senior captain Caspar Olseth had 18 goals and 11 assists, earning all-state and all-conference honors. He was a four-year letterwinner and three-time all-city selection.
Jack Raverty, West’s senior captain, was an all-conference and all-state honorable-mention selection. He had one goal and two assists last season, earning his sixth varsity letter.
West junior Owen Essay made four assists last season, his second on the varsity.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/Madelia senior Duram Kelly had one goal and one assist. He is a four-time letterwinner and two-time all-city selection with three goals in his career.
Junior Jeferson Alvarenga had eight assists as a defensive midfielder. He was one of the team’s captains.
Crusaders junior Derick Vivas-Montoya led the team with 17 goals, including three straight hat tricks. He also had four assists.
Junior Olman Pastor had three goals and two assists playing center back as a sweeper. He was one of the team’s captains.
