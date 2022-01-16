Ryan Carter played in two National Hockey League outdoor games as a pro, but he says he has a serious case of FOMO when it comes to Hockey Day Minnesota at Blakeslee Stadium.
Really? The only former Mavericks player to get his name on the Stanley Cup has a fear of missing out?
“I’m jealous,” Carter said. “I have FOMO. (Minnesota State is) the first Division I (men’s team) to play outside on Hockey Day. That’s cool. Fast forward 10 years, and they’re going to be telling stories in Blue Bricks about that day. … It’s going to be memorable.”
Carter will still get to skate on the outdoor rink constructed on Minnesota State’s football stadium, though. He’ll be playing in the Minnesota State alumni game on the night of Jan. 21. It’s scheduled for 8:30 p.m., following the East-West boys high school game.
Carter played two seasons for the Mavericks, 2004–06, before embarking on a professional career that included stops with the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils before he wrapped up with two seasons with the Minnesota Wild. He remains employed by the Wild and serves as an analyst on select Wild broadcasts on Bally Sports North.
The Wild and BSN put on hockey day, so Carter has seen first-hand all that’s going into Mankato’s version of Hockey Day Minnesota.
“What’s so great is that it brings people together,” Carter said, “and that’s what I’m excited about.”
Carter is one of the team captains for the alumni game. His team will be coached by Don Brose, who led the Mavericks since their infancy in 1969-70 — when the team played every game outdoors, not just special events.
The other team will be coached by Darren Blue, a former MSU player and longtime assistant coach, serving under Troy Jutting and current coach Mike Hastings for 21 seasons. Blue’s team will be captained by Tim Jackman, who played from 2000-02.
Jackman, who was the first MSU player to reach the NHL, had the first pick, of sorts, for his team and, naturally, chose David Backes.
Backes, who played three seasons, 2003-06, is the hockey program’s most-decorated alum. He recently retired after a 15-year NHL career in which he captained the St. Louis Blues before signing with the Boston Bruins and finishing with the Anaheim Ducks. Backes was an NHL All-Star in 2011 and a two-time Olympian, winning a silver medal in 2010.
The alumni game is slated to include eight former Mavericks who skated in the NHL. The others are Jon Kalinski, Casey Nelson, Steve Wagner, Grant Stevenson and Eriah Hayes. In all, 41 players make up the two rosters, which include 28 Minnesota natives and five All-Americans, including Backes, Shane Joseph, Grant Stevenson, Matt Leitner and Zach Palmquist.
Blue said the teams include representatives from every era of the Mavericks’ more-than-50-year history.
“Just some real great people who have been great to the program,” Blue said. “Great players, a wide range of a lot of different people. It will be a lot of fun that night.”
While eyes around the state will focus on the Saturday, Jan. 22, events, which include the first-ever outdoor men’s college game to be played on Hockey Day Minnesota — Minnesota State vs. St. Thomas — along with a pair of high school games, there will much more action on the Blakeslee ice rink, including the East-West high school games and two alumni games.
Besides the Friday-night men’s alumni game, the Minnesota State women’s hockey alumni will play at 11 a.m. Sunday, prior to the outdoor game between the current Mavericks and St. Thomas. They, too, are expecting a great turnout of former players and coaches, with more than 50 committed participants.
“Personally, I’m looking forward to having some of the alumni back on our campus who haven’t been here in a while,” said Shari (Vogt) Dickerman, a Mavericks assistant coach and All-American goaltender from the early 2000s.
Hockey Day Minnesota symbolizes the history of the game in the self-proclaimed “State of Hockey” – the way players grew up skating on lakes and ponds and on rinks flooded in parks and backyards.
It’s more than mythology, say Carter and Backes. Both admit that, if not for outdoor hockey rinks, they would not have gone on to their successful collegiate and professional careers.
“I brought my skate and stick to school every day and left them by the desk,” Backes said. “My buddy lived walking distance from school and there was an outdoor rink. My parents picked me up at 9 o’clock at night. We spent hours there.”
Carter said no one in his family played hockey before him, but a neighbor had a backyard rink, and he insisted on playing.
“I’m a product of my environment more than I’m a product of anything else,” he said. “Honestly, give all the credit in the world for me having any type of career to me playing college hockey, professional hockey to my neighbors and the people who put that rink in the backyard. Because without it none of these stories came to fruition.”
Backes echoed that sentiment.
“You were out there wanting to do it and having fun doing it,” he said, “and that really starts that burning passion inside of you. I never really thought I was going to make a career out of playing hockey. I guess if you love something and pour everything you’ve got into it, it fell into place for me, and I’m grateful for it.”
Carter played outdoors twice as an NHL player, first for the Devils in a 2014 Stadium Series game at Yankee Stadium against the New York Rangers, then for the Wild in another Stadium Series game at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Backes had a chance to play outdoors for the 2019 New Year’s Day NHL Winter Classic between his Bruins and the Blackhawks, but he was suspended for the game due to a hit in a previous game.
“I got all the swag for it,” Backes said with a laugh. “I didn’t get to play.”
Carter said it meant a lot to play outdoors in Minnesota, and it will be again for the alumni game.
“It’s a family event, and you have everyone in town,” he said. “It’s about the experience, including the people of the community and families there to enjoy a special moment. It’s a special day.”
Dickerman, who will put the goalie gear back on for the women’s game (and quickly change into coaching clothes afterward), agreed.
“Like a big old family reunion,” Dickerman said. “where ‘once a Maverick, always a Maverick’ keeps all of us in the MavFam for life.”
