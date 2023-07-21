The Free Press
NEW ULM — Riston Wojcik drove on a pair of runs as Mankato American defeated New Ulm Gold 6-2 at the Sub-State 2 baseball playoffs Friday at Johnson Park.
Cael Willaert and Logan Swalve each had two hits and an RBI. Owen Studtmann and Derek Rundle also drove in one run apiece. Nicholas Werk scored two runs.
Wojcik was the winning pitcher, going five innings and allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Studtmann pitched the final two scoreless innings to get the save, giving up one hit with one strikeout.
Mankato American plays New Ulm Gold in the tournament championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Park, with New Ulm needing two wins to claim the title.
Mankato National: Andrew Scourbys pitched a one-hitter as National opened Friday’s action with a 10-0 victory over Waseca in five innings.
Scourbys allowed one walk with three strikeouts.
Braeden Smook was 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored, and Zach Kammerer had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Talay Sartell added two hits.
National’s season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to New Ulm Gold.
Smook pitched the first four innings and took the loss. Smook, Adam Timm and Sartell each had two hits.
National finishes the season at 18-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.