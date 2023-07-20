The Free Press
NEW ULM — Cael Willaert pitched a complete game as Mankato American defeated Waseca 2-1 at the Sub-State 2 baseball playoffs Thursday at Johnson Park.
Willaert gave up one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts.
American had only two hits, one each by Willaert and Logan Swalve. Riston Wojcik had an RBI.
American faces New Ulm Gold in the winners bracket final at 2 p.m. Friday at Johnson Park.
National splits: Mankato National lost its first game Thursday but won an elimination game later in the day at Johnson Park.
National lost 4-0 to New Ulm Gold. Kaleb Corcoran, Zach Kammerer and Braeden Smook each had a hit.
Mason DuRose took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks with one strikeout in six innings.
National then defeated Tri-Cities Legion 8-1, with Kaylor Chamberlain pitching a complete game. He gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
Kammerer had two hts, including a triple, and two RBIs, and Smook and Jace Liebl each had two hits and an RBI. Corcoran also had two hits.
National (17-8) plays Waseca at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Johnson Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.