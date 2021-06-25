MANKATO — Owen Atherton had three hits, including a double and a home run, as Mankato American defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 12-4 in the opening round of the 14th annual Mulvihill American Legion Tournament, which was played Friday at Wolverton Field.
Isaac Turner also had three hits, including a double. Grant Hermer and Jared Grams each collected two hits.
Kieryn Flanagan pitched the first two innings, and Ben Snaza finished in relief.
Mankato American (8-2) plays Owatonna at noon Saturday at ISG Field.
Mankato National 10, Chanhassen 0, 6 innings: Louis Magers pitched a three-hitter as Mankato National won its tournament opener at Wolverton Field.
Magers walked one and struck out eight. He also went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Ryan Haley was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Ethan Fox and Luke Johnson each had an RBI double.
Mankato National (6-1) plays Prior Lake at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wolverton Field.
In other games Saturday, Chanhassen plays Prior Lake at 10:30 a.m. at Wolverton Field, and Le Sueur-Henderson faces Owatonna at 9:30 a.m. at ISG Field.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
