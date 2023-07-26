It was a tough way to finish a season.
The Mankato East baseball team fell to New Prague 3-2 in the Section 2AAA championship game on June 8, despite outhitting the Trojans 8-3. Less than two weeks later, the Trojans won the Class AAA title.
“I didn’t really know what to expect coming into the season, especially early, with the tough loss to New Prague. Thought there might be a little down time for them,” Mankato American coach Collin Risting said. “There was none of that. They were ready to go and we took off running.”
American (23-4) started off hot and hasn’t slowed down. Last week, many of the same players who went through the section final loss got some redemption, as American won the Sub-State 2 playoffs to advance to the state Legion tournament. It’s the second time in three seasons that American has qualified, having also made it in 2021.
“I think the New Prague loss kind of put a sour taste in our mouths. It just kind of lit a fire under us and we’ve been using that as the spark to our flame this summer,” American’s Dylan Kopesky said. “We’re ultimately getting our goal of going to state that we set earlier this year.”
It didn’t come easy.
American had to beat New Ulm Gold twice in a row to advance and trailed early in each contest.
Mankato ended up beating New Ulm 6-2 in the semifinals behind a great pitching and offensive performance from Riston Wojcik, who had two RBIs and got the win.
In the sub-state final, American trailed New Ulm 3-0, before Cael Willaert delivered the moment of the season. Willaert’s grand slam put American up 4-3, eventually winning 7-3.
In Willaert’s previous at-bat, he hit a ground-rule double.
“Guys that do that usually have a tendency of overswinging and striking out. Before that at-bat, I told him to ‘relax and just base hit,’” Risting said with a laugh. “The ball went over the fence ... it drove us right to state. The guys were fully into it — there wasn’t anything going to stop them at that point.”
The level of buy-in and commitment, especially from the older guys, has propelled American. A large core of the team is made up of players who have already graduated, which usually isn’t the case on a Legion team.
Many players are ready to be done with the sport after finishing their high-school career, or may play but not take the season as seriously. The majority of East’s senior class wanted to play and they’ve been locked in.
Brayden Borgmeier, Alex Hennis, Kopesky, Landon Metcalfe, Derek Rundle, Willaert and Wojcik are among the graduated players who’ve played a role in the success.
“I was 100% decided on playing Legion baseball this summer,” Kopesky said. “I think this one last ride has been one of the more fun seasons of baseball I’ve played with these guys that I’ve been playing with since I started baseball.”
American will start pool play on Thursday at Rochester, with games against Northfield (10:30 a.m.) and Foley (6 p.m.). Pool play will conclude with a game against Tri-City Red at 1 p.m. Friday.
Baseball is still the main focus, as American is ranked fourth in the state and wants to win as many games as possible. But Kopesky also wants to revel in the rest of the experience.
“It’s going to be a very fun weekend,” Kopesky said. “Even outside of baseball, spending time in the hotel will be a lot of fun and good for us before we all split up.”
