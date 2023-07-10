The Free Press
ELKO — Mankato American, the No. 1-rated team in this week’s American Legion state rankings, went 4-1 at the Gopher Classic baseball tournament last weekend.
The highlight of the weekend came Sunday night when American defeated New Prague 8-7. New Prague defeated East twice to win the Section 2AAA tournament in June, eventually winning a state championship.
Logan Swalve pitched 4 1/3 innings to get the win. Ainsley Stubbs had three hits, including a double, with an RBI.
Earlier Sunday, American topped Le Sueur 4-0 behind a one-hitter from Cael Willaert. He issued two walks with five strikeouts. Riston Wojcik had three hits and two RBIs, and Willaert had two hits and two RBIs.
On Friday, American defeated Hickman 6-2. Wojcik had a no-hitter through six innings and got the win, with Owen Studtmann getting the last out. Landon Metcalfe had a triple and three RBIs, and Willaert had two hits and two RBIs.
Nicholas Werk allowed no earned runs in four innings as American downed Rapid City 10-6 on Friday. Metcalfe had two hits and three RBIs, and Derek Rundle added two hits and two RBIs. Dylan Kopesky had two hits and an RBI.
American’s only loss came on Saturday, falling 5-4 in nine innings to Moorhead. Studtmann took the loss in relief, and Willaert had three hits and two RBIs.
American plays at Waseca on Tuesday.
