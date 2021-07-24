SLEEPY EYE — Ben Snaza pitched a complete game as Mankato American defeated Mankato National 7-2 in the championship game of the Sub-District 2 Legion baseball tournament Saturday.

Snaza did not give up an earned run, allowing four hits with two strikeouts.

Matthew Werk had two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Bridger was 2 for 3 and scored twice. Jake Schreiber had two hits, one RBI and two runs.

For National, Luke Johnson had an RBI single.

Earlier Saturday, Max Goertzen’s walk-off, two-run homer pushed National past New Ulm Gold 6-4 in eight innings.

Louis Magers was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Nic Cook had two RBIs. Luke Johnson collected two doubles. Zander Dittbenner pitched the final inning to get the win.

National finished the season at 24-8. American (23-8) advances to the state tournament, which begins Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Cloud, with the opponent yet to be determined.

