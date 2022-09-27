NORTH MANKATO — For the last 11 years, Mankato West held its cross country invitational at Minneopa Golf Club.
But on Tuesday, eight teams took on a new course at Benson Park in North Mankato, with light winds, bright sun and moderate temperatures and a couple of hills to challenge the runners.
"It was pretty good," Mankato East junior Isaiah Anderson said, moments after winning the 5,000-meter boys race. "There were some spots where the ground was uneven, but that's a golf course vs. park."
The race was moved for financial and accommodation reasons, and parking was simple with the Caswell North soccer lot just across the street.
East ended up winning the boys race with 40 points, followed by Albert Lea at 67, Rochester Mayo at 68, Mankato West at 92, Rochester John Marshall at 126, Austin at 142, Chanhassen at 158 and St. Peter at 228.
Anderson finished the race in 16:02.17, winning by more than 24 seconds. Teammate Luke Scholtes was fourth at 16:54.00, and Joseph Foley placed seventh at 17:17.93.
Evan MacLean finished 10th in 17:30.00, and Dayton Clobes was 18th in 17:55.51.
Anderson said the team is gearing up for the Big Nine Conference and section meets.
"We'd really like to win those," he said. "We've never won the Big Nine or the section."
West's top runner was Ephraim Staley in eighth at 17:20.10. Other West runners were Ethan Cox in 13th (17:38.72), Ian Kim in 19th (18:02.14), Ian Risto in 22nd (18:11.88) and Owen Risto in 30th in 18:31.04.
St. Peter's best finish came from Alexander Bur, who placed 24th in 18:17.16.
The girls winner was West eighth-grader Landree Quint, who won by more than 26 seconds at 19:31.39 and helped the Scarlets win the meet championship with 35 points. She was well ahead of the pack after the first loop and maintained that lead.
"I like running by myself," Quint said. "I think I run better. But sometimes, it's nice to run with some competition and try to do my best."
East was second at 64, followed by Austin at 74, Mayo at 136, Rochester JM at 105 and Chanhassen at 119.
West's Nicole Swanson was third in 20:21.04 SB, and Chloe Aanenson took seventh in 20:55.13. Hannah James was eighth in 21:13.39, and Andie Sanderson was 17th at 22:03.03.
"Our goal is to place in the top three (in the Big Nine) and do well at the section, and we'd like to beat East," Quint said. "It's tough competition, but I think we can do really well."
Emmy Schulz led the Cougars with a sixth-place finish in 20:44.14, and Addison Peed took ninth in 21:34.21. Other East runners were Madison Wolle in 14th (21:46.38), Sydney Wang in 19th (22:12.55) and Kaia Austin in 21st (22:24.86).
For now, Quint and Anderson hold the course records at Benson Park.
"I can't wait to come back and break it next year," Anderson said.
