MANKATO — Ethan Anderson would have liked his coaching career to end with a more normal season, wearing spikes, batting balls around the infield and standing in the third-base coaches box, sending signals to the batter.
But the coronavirus pandemic changed all that, and if Anderson has preached one thing to his players in the last two decades, it’s “spend your energy controlling the controllables.”
“That’s a good message for baseball, and a good message for life,” Anderson said. “It’s not the kind of season I wanted, but I’m not going to dwell on it and it didn’t affect my decision. I’ve coached a long time and have a lot of good memories. I didn’t think my final season would be on Zoom.”
This week, Anderson, 47, decided to resign as the Mankato West baseball coach after 20 seasons. He also coached two seasons at Minnesota State and three at New Ulm High School.
But he has two daughters that will be freshmen at West this year. He’s spent a significant portion of his career coaching and there are other things he’d like to do in the spring.
“There’s a lot of my daughters’ activities that I’ve had to miss because of coaching,” he said.
Anderson led the Scarlets to the state tournament in 2003. West also was section runner-up in 2016, 2017 and 2018. His record was 253-189.
“My favorite memories are the relationships I’ve had with all the coaches and players who have come through the program,” he said. “I still keep in touch with a ton of former players. Ones that are still playing will contact me when they come to town so I can go see them play.”
Anderson said it’s especially gratifying when former players become coaches or to see a former player have success at the college level or the Northwoods League. He’s also proud that Nate Hebeisen coached in the West program with him for 18 years.
West activities director Joe Johnson said he’s known Anderson for many years, but he’s disappointed that they didn’t get to work together last spring because of the shutdown.
“Ethan has put a lot of time into the West baseball program,” Johnson said. “He’s done a great job.”
Johnson said the job will be posted and he will do the due diligence with each applicant. He’d like to have a coach in place before the fall practice period begins Oct. 5.
