MANKATO — At first, Quincy Anderson was very disappointed that he had injured his knee and won’t be able to play basketball this season at Minnesota State.
But now that he’s had a couple of weeks to think about his situation, he sees the positives.
“It was tough because I want to be out there with my teammates,” he said. “I think I had a great summer and had put a lot of work into my game. But I’m looking forward to redshirting and providing energy to my teammates. I need to find different ways to bring value to the team.”
A couple of weeks ago, at a late-night pickup game with his teammates, Anderson went in for a layup and landed awkwardly, tearing the anterior-cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.
“It was a freak accident,” he said. “I heard it pop. I knew right away what it was.”
Anderson played in all 30 games as a true freshman, averaging 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds, getting nearly 14 minutes per game as one of the first players off the bench.
The left-hander scored 10 points or more in four games, getting 14 in the season-ending loss to Northwest Missouri State in the opening game of the NCAA tournament. He also had his only double-double of the season in a nonconference game against North Central, finishing with 11 points and 10 reboounds.
He shot 44.5 percent from the field, including 33.9 percent on 3-pointers, and 84.6 percent at the free-throw line.
“I feel bad for him,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “He had prepared himself to be an impact player, but he’s turned it into a positive. He’ll be able to take a year and rehab and come back stronger.
“It’s a hit to our depth, but it’s an opportunity for other guys to show what they can do. I’m confident with the guys we have on our team.”
Anderson said he’ll have surgery in about two weeks, after some swelling goes down, and he’ll be out for about six months. He had focused on conditioning and weight training during the summer, but now that energy will be put into rehab. He lost some weight but gained some strength, and he’s been working on his shot.
“When I’ve had injuries in the past, I’ve always seemed to come back stronger,” Anderson said. “There’s no reason why that shouldn’t happen again. I know I’m going to want to come back as soon as I can, but now I can get my head right and take the time I need.”
