Mankato American Legion Post 11 is hosting the 16th Annual Mulvihill Invitational baseball tournament this weekend at ISG Field and Wolverton Field.
The field includes National, Mankato American, St. Michael, Excelsior, Owatonna and Waterloo Valley, Nebraska.
Each team will play one game on Friday and one game Saturday, with the fifth-place, third-place and championship games on Sunday.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at ISG Field. Former Mankato West baseball standout Bob Scott, who was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1988 MLB Draft and is a longtime youth baseball coach and advocate, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.