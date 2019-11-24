MANKATO -- Jenny Vetter had a few minutes as the long, high pass was heading her way, capable of sending her on a one-on-one duel with the defender.
After a scoreless first half with several missed opportunities, Vetter knew this might be the best, possibly last, chance to get that first goal.
"Just keeping my composure is the biggest thing," the Minnesota State sophomore said. "You have to focus on one touch at a time. If you start to think ahead of yourself, that's when you lose the ball."
Vetter converted that pass from Brynn Desens about 12 minutes into the second half, and that ended up being Saturday's only goal in the Mavericks' 1-0 victory over Augustana in the Central Region women's soccer semifinals at The Pitch. It's the Mavericks' third victory this season over Augustana and 18th straight in the series.
But it wasn't easy.
"It's always tough to beat a team the third time," Minnesota State coach Brian Bahl said. "I'm really proud of the way we stepped up and got the W.
"I knerw (Augustana) would send a lot of numbers at us (in the seocnd half). Give tremendous credit to our girls for battling and fighting and not relenting in those moments."
The first half was spent mainly in Minnesota State's offensive zone. Seven corner kicks, and a couple of other quality scoring chances, resulted in six shots on goal, but the teams finished the first 45 minutes without a goal.
Minnesota State continued to pressure the Augustana goalkeeper early in the second half before sending Vetter in against the last defender. Vetter deked the defender and moved in against the goalkeeper, and Vetter, who was named the Central region player of the year earlier this week, calmly converted the close-range shot. It was her 20th goal of the season, becoming the second player in program history to reach that mark, and her 10th game-winning goal, which leads Division II.
"This is what we've worked for all year," Vetter said. "We start in August to get to this point. To be in the Sweet 16 is a good opportunity for our team. It shows how much we've battled all season."
Augustana brought more pressure in the final 20 minutes. A long shot by the Vikings' caromed off the outside of the post. Minnesota State's Alexa Rabune got in front of four shots, but a corner kick snuck into the goal, quickly waved off by the referee because of goalkeeper obstruction.
"At first, I thought (the referee) called it a goal, and I was kind of freaking out a little bit," Rabune said. "Then my teammates were like, `it's OK, it's all right.' I know we all wanted it so bad, to have something like that, where it could have gone either way ... thankfully, the ref saw it."
Rabune finished with four saves for her ninth shutout of the season, 27th of her career.
The victory puts Minnesota State (18-3-1) into the region finals for the first time since 2015. Minnesota State will host a pair of games on Friday, Dec. 6, with Grand Valley State meeting University of Indianapolis at 10 a.m., followed by Minnesota State against Central Missouri at 1 p.m. The winners would meet on Dec. 8 at The Pitch.
The Mavericks have already beaten Central Missouri (2-0) and Grand Valley State (1-0) this season, but Bahl focused more on what his team accomplished Saturday, getting past a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference rival that was playing well.
"In years past, we've been in that situation where we've had the first-round bye and the other team had a chance to get those NCAA first-round hitters out of the way," Bahl said. "This team has been through so much and been challenged in so many different ways. There was some nervousness, but I had tremendous confidence in this group."
