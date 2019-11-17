The Free Press
Three Mankato West volleyball players and one from Mankato East were named all-conference by the Big Nine recently.
Scarlets senior setter Mikayla Grunst, junior middle hitter Mattea Burmeister and sophomore libero Abbi Stierlen were named to the team.
Junior setter Genesis Jackson and senior outside hitter Emily Bergeman were honorable mentions.
Bergeman and senior Emily Svenson received academic all-state honors, and the West team received the All-State Gold Award for academics with an average GPA of 3.8.
For Mankato East, sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Schweim was named all-Big Nine. Junior setter Kailee Magaard and sophomore middle hitter Lexi Karge were honorable mention picks.
Boys soccer: West senior Tyler Makela, junior Ahmed Mohamed and junior Nick Lundberg were all-conference picks, while sophomores Jack Raverty and Caspar Olseth were honorable mentions.
For East, senior Seth Hardesty and junior Brett Borchardt were all-conference. Eighth-grader Dalian Bangu was honorable mention.
Girls soccer: West seniors Ali Rutz, Claire Hemstock, Katie Roberts and Brooke Swenson and junior Erin Peters earned all-conference hnors. Senior Kristen Rasmussen and junior Kylie Peters were honorable mentions.
For East, junior Megan Geraets and freshmen Ella Huettl and Julia Fischer were all-conference. Senior Emily Eckheart and junior Sydney Prybylla were honorable mentions.
Girls tennis: Kezia Kim and Katelyn Flatgard of East/Loyola and Lauryn Douglas of West earned all-conference honors.
East’s Maddy Johansen, Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen and West’s Kelsey Goettl were honorable mentions.
Gopher Conference
Volleyball: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s Delaney Donahue was named Gophers Conferece player of the year. The senior middle hitter was also named all-state by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.
A three-time all-conference pick, Donahue compiled more than 1,000 digs, 880 kills and 150 ace serves during her Buccaneers career.
Donahue, Toryn Richards and Kylie Pittman were all named first-team all-conference for the Bucs, and Ellie Ready was named second-team, along with New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Sophie Stork.
Honorable mentions included WEM’s Trista Hering, NRHEG’s Grace Tufte, United South Central’s Josie Schumann and Maple River’s Halie MacGregor.
Big South Conference
Volleyball: Big South East Division champion St. Peter had four all-conference picks, including Paige Hewitt, Sarah Conlon, Allie McCabe and Brielle Bushaw.
Other East Division picks included: Waseca’s Rachel Breck, Lexi Herman and Megan Nelson; New Ulm’s Nora Windschill and Natalie Yackley; St. James’ Maddie Brey and Blue Earth Area’s Elosie Blair.
St. Peter’s Maggi Pierret, Waseca’s Breanna Conway, New Ulm’s Riley Melby and St. James’ Korryn Karau and Chloe Mickelson were honorable mentions.
Tennis: In the East Division, Blue Earth Area’s Tea Armstrong, Macie Stevermer, McKenna Dutton, Britt Howard and Arika Howard were named all-conference, along with New Ulm’s Makiah Otto, St. Peter’s Amelia Hildebrandt and Emily Salfer, Waseca’s Taylor Pfeifer and CeCe Huttemier and River Valley’s Brooklyn Moldan.
St. Peter’s Ella Boomgaarden, Milena Lund and Josie Wiebusch were honorable mention picks.
In the West Division, St. James’ Ellie Becker, Jaelyn Haler, Gabriela Trapero and Samantha Tetzloff made all-conference. The Saints’ Luci Kulseth, Noel Wescott and Sailor Mohlenbrock were honorable mentions.
Girls soccer: All-conference honors went to St. Peter’s Amelia Carlson, Maddie More, Ella Gilbertson, Liz Mitchell and Katie Gurrola. New Ulm’s Paige Kalis, Madison Roufs and Hannah Osborne and Waseca’s Gabriela Rodriguez also made the team.
Honorable mentions were Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Madelia’s Lexi Breuer; St. Peter’s Emma Jones; New Ulm’s Bryn Nesvold and Kaye Rysdahl; and Waseca’s Kaitlyn Hyatt, Sydney Ludwig and Madeline Bulfer.
Boys soccer: Waseca’s Jacob Hulscher, Brandon Lopez and Liam Aberle and St. Peter’s Daniel Nadeau and Kelson Lund made all-conference.
Honorable mentions were New Ulm’s Jack Howard and Brandon Ocampo and St. Peter’s Harrison Dean and Jabir Mohamed.
Valley Conference
Volleyball: First-team all-conference honors went to Cleveland’s McKenna Robb, Emily Kern and Taylon Gosch; St. Clair’s Ragan Vilt and Sopia Cazier; Nicollet’s Jill Thompson; Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman’s Lydia Steinhaus; and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial’s Lakesha Carter.
Second team honors went to Cleveland’s Lexi Hollerich, Nicollet’s Marah Hulke, MLGHECT’s Michaelah Petrowiak, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Mandy Gruis and Claire Adams and LCWM’s Allie Wiens.
Honorable mentions were: Mankato Loyola’s Megan Frutiger and Zoey Weller. Cleveland’s Jordyn Klingel and Emma Sweere, St. Clair’s Emily Olson, Nicollet’s Hayley Selby, MLGHECT’s Kambria Steinhaus, JWP’s Danielle Gerdts and Madisyn Loken and Madelia’s Lillian Maul.
Tomahawk Conference
Volleyball: Minnesota Valley Lutheran senior Mara Weisensel was named conference player of the year. The middle hitter led the Tomahawk with 169 kills.
All-conference picks included MVL’s Weisensel, Emma Nelson and Maddie Pearson; Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Lauren Hoffmann and Madison Mathiowetz; New Ulm Cathedral’s Maggie Fliszar and Sarah Mohr; and Sleepy Eye’s Brittney Dittbenner.
MVL’s Amy Pearson and St. Mary’s Jen Walter shared coach-of-the-year honors.
Minn. River Conference
Volleyball: Mikayla Coops of Belle Plaine was the conference MVP. The senior reached 1,000 career kills this season.
All-conference picks from the area included: Belle Plaine’s Coops, Morgan Kruger and Lauren Johnson; Le Sueur-Henderson’s Halle Bemmels and Morgan Goettlicher; and Sibley East’s Shanise Bates.
Belle Plaine’s SarahLenz, LSH’s Callie Joe Miller; Tri-City United’s Jordyn Brownlee and Sibley East’s Arayah St. John were honorable mentions.
Southwest District
Football: Minnesota Valley Lutheran’s Colton Collum was named the district’s defensive back of the year.
Collum, Mason Cox and Jace Marotz were named all-sub-district for the East, with Carlos Ramierz and Luke Peterson making honorable mention.
New Ulm Cathedral’s Tony Gieger, Chris Knowles and Jon Zinniel were all-sub-district. Jon Kretsch and Jacob Berg were honorable mentions.
Sleepy Eye’s Juan Cortez and Jacob Meyer were all-sub-district with Ethan Fischer and Matthew Sellner as honorable mention.
