MANKATO — Having fun and being a good teammate is a common goal shared by the four players elected into the Mankato Area Softball Association Hall of Fame that will be honored at a banquet Friday at the Morson Ario VFW.
The four honorees — Dave Fleming, Greg Guhlke, Dick Kunz and Tom Woodside — are longtime fixtures on the softball diamond, having each played 45 years or more. A social gathering will start with a social hour at 6:30 p.m. with the inductions beginning at 7:30 p.m. The event will be emceed by Tim Berry and is open to the public.
Fleming began his career in 1968 with the Riverdale Rockets in the Madelia League and has played for many different sponsors, including Paradis Construction, Lewisville Bank and most recently for Roadhouse Red in the 50-over League.
“My philosophy of the game has always been to be the best teammate possible,” Fleming said. “Don’t ever criticize a teammate for having a poor game and compliment an opponent for making a great play.
“Play your hardest and compete to the best of your abilities while remembering it’s just a game. I’ve made many great friendships over the years playing softball which I will treasure forever.”
Guhlke took the field for the first time in 1977 with the Miller-Sellner team in Sleepy Eye. He was the player/manager on the Mudhens, Stone Toad, Mankato Honda, Tav on the Ave and Messiah Lutheran Church. Guhlke is still playing with Buffalo Wild Wings in the 50-over League.
“Softball brings together people from all walks of life and skill levels,” Guhlke said. “We all work toward the common goal of winning games. Including all teammates and seeing the smiles and hearing the laughs of newcomers as they grow with the team.
“It’s all about bringing together friends, family and even strangers for a fun time. The most fulfilling thing was managing and playing for Messiah because of the fellowship that arose from bringing a team together no matter the skill level.”
Kunz’s career began when he was in high school in Madelia after his brother decided not to play anymore and gave his jersey to Dick. He started playing in Mankato in the late 1980s and played in Division l for four decades with Square Deal, TJ Finnegans, Bud Dry, Boomtown, Express Personnel, Circle Inn, Spinners, Hubs and Roadhouse 169.
“My philosophy has always been to treat everyone with respect, play hard but most importantly, have fun,” Kunz said. “Softball is a great opportunity to meet some great people and build some lasting relationships.”
Woodside got things going back in 1976 at the age of 15 when he played fastpitch for First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. In 1981, Woodside and his high school baseball team formed a slow-pitch team which began a high-level for him over the years. Woodside’s teams included local powers DJ’s Lounge and Budweiser along with Hubs and the Albert Lea Merchants.
“My philosophy when playing the game of softball has always been team first,” he said. “I believe that when a team works together for the same goal that you will be successful. Make the plays you should make and occasionally make a great play. Always play like it may be your last game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.