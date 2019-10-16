The Free Press
MANKATO — Megan Rutt had 13 kills and 23 digs as the Bethany Lutheran volleyball team defeated Buena Vista in five sets on Wednesday at the BLC gym.
Set scores were 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13.
Mindy Poehler had 12 kills, while Haley Domonoske had 10. Brittany Sanders added 45 assists.
The Vikings (8-15) play Saturday on the road against UW-Superior.
Gustavus
Men’s soccer: Leo Spry scored twice for the Gusties in a 4-0 MIAC victory over Bethel in St. Peter.
Cole Schwartz and Raphael Cattelin also scored. Wesley Sanders made two saves in goal for the shutout.
The Gusties outshot the Royals 12-2.
Gustavus (11-2, 5-1) hosts Carleton at 1 p.m., Saturday.
Volleyball: Kate Holtan led Gustavus with 13 kills and 13 digs in a 25-19, 27-25, 25-20 MIAC win at Carleton.
Hailey Embacher had 18 digs for the Gusties. Ellie Anderson added 13 digs. Mitaya Johnson finished with nine kills.
Gustavus (10-12, 3-2) plays Oct. 25 at Concordia.
Prep cross country
St. James Area had the top three finishers and five in the top nine en route to the boys small-school championship at the Big South Conference meet on Tuesday.
Seth Pierson took first in 16:12.5, followed by Caleb Rivera (16:30.4) and Troy Parulski (16:31.6). The Saints’ Jackson Miest was sixth in 16:54.3, and Juan Castaneda was ninth in 17:13.6.
Blue Earth Area placed seventh among small schools.
Worthington won the big-school title. Waseca, led by seventh-place Matthew Feldkamp (16:47.6) and ninth-place’ Eli Johanssen (17:12.3) was third, and St. Peter was fifth.
Led by medalist Ella Dufault (18:01.9), Waseca was also took third in the girls big-school race, and St. Peter was fourth. Marshall took the title.
St. Peter’s Hadley Stuehrenberg was eighth (19:28.1), and Waseca’s Callie Dufault was 10th (19:39.0).
Luverne won the small-school race. St. James was fourth, and Blue Earth Area was fifth.
St. James’ Paola Acevedo took fifth in 19:52.8.
Prep swimming
Jaiden Landsom took first in three events as St. Peter won on Tuesday at New Prague.
Landsom won the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.88) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.19). She was also part of the winning 200 freestyle relay, along with Hannah Denzer, Isabel Avant and Shelby Graft (1:48.64).
The Saints’ Olivia Denzer won the 50 freestyle in 26.8 and the 500 freestyle in 5:44.41. Kelly Morgan won the 100 freestyle in 57.48 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.