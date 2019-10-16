The Free Press

MANKATO — Megan Rutt had 13 kills and 23 digs as the Bethany Lutheran volleyball team defeated Buena Vista in five sets on Wednesday at the BLC gym.

Set scores were 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13.

Mindy Poehler had 12 kills, while Haley Domonoske had 10. Brittany Sanders added 45 assists.

The Vikings (8-15) play Saturday on the road against UW-Superior.

Gustavus

Men’s soccer: Leo Spry scored twice for the Gusties in a 4-0 MIAC victory over Bethel in St. Peter.

Cole Schwartz and Raphael Cattelin also scored. Wesley Sanders made two saves in goal for the shutout.

The Gusties outshot the Royals 12-2.

Gustavus (11-2, 5-1) hosts Carleton at 1 p.m., Saturday.

Volleyball: Kate Holtan led Gustavus with 13 kills and 13 digs in a 25-19, 27-25, 25-20 MIAC win at Carleton.

Hailey Embacher had 18 digs for the Gusties. Ellie Anderson added 13 digs. Mitaya Johnson finished with nine kills.

Gustavus (10-12, 3-2) plays Oct. 25 at Concordia.

Prep cross country

St. James Area had the top three finishers and five in the top nine en route to the boys small-school championship at the Big South Conference meet on Tuesday.

Seth Pierson took first in 16:12.5, followed by Caleb Rivera (16:30.4) and Troy Parulski (16:31.6). The Saints’ Jackson Miest was sixth in 16:54.3, and Juan Castaneda was ninth in 17:13.6.

Blue Earth Area placed seventh among small schools.

Worthington won the big-school title. Waseca, led by seventh-place Matthew Feldkamp (16:47.6) and ninth-place’ Eli Johanssen (17:12.3) was third, and St. Peter was fifth.

Led by medalist Ella Dufault (18:01.9), Waseca was also took third in the girls big-school race, and St. Peter was fourth. Marshall took the title.

St. Peter’s Hadley Stuehrenberg was eighth (19:28.1), and Waseca’s Callie Dufault was 10th (19:39.0).

Luverne won the small-school race. St. James was fourth, and Blue Earth Area was fifth.

St. James’ Paola Acevedo took fifth in 19:52.8.

Prep swimming

Jaiden Landsom took first in three events as St. Peter won on Tuesday at New Prague.

Landsom won the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.88) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.19). She was also part of the winning 200 freestyle relay, along with Hannah Denzer, Isabel Avant and Shelby Graft (1:48.64).

The Saints’ Olivia Denzer won the 50 freestyle in 26.8 and the 500 freestyle in 5:44.41. Kelly Morgan won the 100 freestyle in 57.48 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.34.

 

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you