BIWABIK — Mankato West's Breck Carlson finished 14th at the girls state alpine ski championships Wednesday at Giants Ridge.
Carlson finished with a time of 1:20.88.
On the boys side, Mankato West's Jason Starks was 23rd with a time of 1:16.47.
Luke Conway (1:10.44) of Minneapolis Washburn was the winner on the boys side, while Sophia Palmquist (1:14.25) won the girls race.
College basketball
Bethany men: The Vikings had their 11-game winning streak snapped in a 103-82 UMAC road loss to Northwestern.
Jared Milinkovich scored 22 points, while Trenton Krueger had 18 points and five rebounds. Cire Mayfield added 16 points and 11 assists. Mayfield surpassed the Bethany single-season assist record of 153.
Northwestern (13-1) now controls its destiny in the conference.
The Vikings (16-6, 11-2 in UMAC) play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Northland.
Bethany women: Bethany's school record 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday in a 74-61 UMAC loss at Northwestern.
Hanna Geistfeld finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Abby Olson added nine points.
Bethany shot 31% from the floor, while Northwestern shot 43.5%.
The Vikings (18-3, 11-2 in UMAC) play at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Northland.
Gustavus women: The Gusties held on to beat St. Catherine 67-65 in a road MIAC game.
St. Kate's outscored the Gusties 22-11 in the fourth quarter, and missed a potential game-winner as time expired.
Caitlin Rorman led GAC with 19 points. Anna Sanders added 16 points and six rebounds.
The Gusties (17-5, 13-4 in MIAC) play Saturday at St. Mary's.
