With the school year quickly coming to a close, this is the time that summer youth sports would usually get going.
Nothing has happened on the youth sports front for almost two months due to COVID-19, but despite that, people involved with the various youth organizations are still optimistic.
“Right now, everything in June is still holding, and (we) hope it can happen,” Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association president Eric Hudspith said.
When the virus came to the forefront in March, MAGFA had just completed all its tryouts. That means games and practices should be able to start up quickly when, and if, the green light is given.
The Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association will not have that luxury, as tryouts have yet to take place. However MAYBA vice president Gary Noren feels tryouts and team creation can come together quickly, with registration mostly complete.
Games should be starting for both organizations this week, but that obviously hasn’t happened. Without games and practices, both MAYBA and MAGFA are taking this time to consider different safety precautions and methods of social distancing that could be implemented.
It would start with extending the benches in dugouts to give kids more space to sit apart from each other. It will also likely include keeping fans farther from the field of play, maybe with only outfield and baseline seating. Also, balls will likely be wiped down between every half-inning, and umpires could even end up standing behind the pitcher’s mound or circle.
“Those are all things we’re going to consider,” Noren said.
Hudspith feels youth baseball and softball organizations will ultimately be given guidelines from state health officials on which safety precautions should be implemented at practices and games.
“We know we’re going to follow whatever the Department of Health asks us to do,” Hudspith said. “If no more than 10 kids can be on the field at a time ... our coaches are planning to practice with half the team at a time.”
Neither organization has a timeline for a return to play, but no practices or games will happen until Gov. Tim Walz’ stay-at-home order has expired, with the current iteration set to last until at least May 18.
For youth soccer, the plan is more concrete. Mankato United President Rich Lund said the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association and USA Soccer are planning to resume practices June 1 and begin playing games June 7, but that is subject to change based on the COVID-19 situation.
Walz has asked youth sports organizations for return-to-play plans and some of the bigger governing bodies in youth sports have submitted those.
Now, it’s just a matter of waiting and hoping that playing games will be deemed safe.
“It’s very important for every one of our kids to feel like they belong to something. To feel connected to a group or sport,” Hudspith said. “For students’ social, academic and just overall health, it’s important to get them out and being active.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.