The Free Press

ROCHESTER — Mankato West’s Oliva Leonard and Mankato East/Loyola’s Madison Hogue each had three first-place finishes and advanced to the finals in four events in Wednesday’s preliminaries of the Section 1A girls swimming and diving championships.

Leonard had the fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.61) and also helped two first-place relays with Sophia Leonard, Sarah Patenaude and Annika Younge — the 200 medley relay (1:50.6) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.68).

Hogue had the best time in the 50 freestyle (24.35) and the 100 freestyle (54.24). She was also on the first-place 400 freestyle relay team with Grace Busch, Eve Anderson and Kaylee Sivertsen (3:45.4).

Sivertsen also had the low time in the 200 freestyle, a school record of 1:57.23.

St. Peter’s Morgan Kelly had the best time in the 200 individual medley (2:11.95).

In all, West finished in the top eight in 14 individual events and three relays. East/Loyola had 11 top-eight individual finishes and three relays. St. Peter had eight individual top-eight finishes and three relays.

The Scarlets’ Leonard, Leonard, Patenaude and Young are in the finals in four events each, as are the Cougars’ Hogue, Sivertsen and Anderson. Sivertsen’s second-place time of 5:22.93 was also a school record.

Advancing in three events were West’s Teegan Jass and Lucy Vogt; East/Loyola’s Avery Schuh; and St. Peter’s Kelly, Shelby Graft, Jaiden Landsom and Hannah Denzer.

The finals will take place today at Rochester Mayo High School.

Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you