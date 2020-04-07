When considering the sports world shutdown, the first thing that comes to mind for many is the loss of major league athletics.
Maybe you’re a die hard Twins fan who was excited for the team’s most anticipated season in the last decade. Or a Minnesota State men’s hockey fan who was hoping this was finally going to be the year. There are also all the high school sports, for which the outlook appears to be getting bleaker by the day.
While those are the teams and events that normally get the publicity, there’s another group that’s also missing out, and it’s the pipeline for all the players that go on to eventually play on higher profile teams.
Like everything else, spring and summer youth sports are completely on hold.
“It’s not that you even know who’s playing ... it’s just kind of refreshing to see kids out there,” Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association vice president Gary Noren said. “It’s good for everybody.”
When the coronavirus came to the forefront in early March, winter youth sports were nearly done, while the spring and summer sports were just getting started.
For the Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association, all tryouts were completed prior to the mass shutdown. That was not the case for baseball however, as tryouts were scheduled for mid-March.
There’s also the Mankato United youth soccer program, which was experiencing great growth because of the new Maverick All-Sports Dome. Mankato United gives kids throughout southern Minnesota a chance to play, as some of the surrounding communities don’t have great youth soccer opportunities.
“This is the first time we’ve ever been able to offer full-blown winter training,” Mankato United Soccer Club president Rich Lund said. “We’re really becoming kind of a regional hub for soccer.”
As of now, these youth associations are pretty much following the lead of the schools regarding a return to activity. Games for baseball, softball and soccer generally begin in early May.
“We’re ready to go for the season, but there won’t be any practices going forward,” MAGFA vice president Matt Mangulis said. “We follow a lot of the guidelines the schools issue because they’re tied to what the state is recommending.”
While the spring sports are hoping to still get going, one of the winter teams missed out in a big way.
The Mankato Area Hockey Association’s Bantam B1 team was the first bantam team to ever qualify for the state tournament in the association’s history. Bantams are generally eighth- and ninth-graders, as it’s the oldest age group in boys youth hockey.
After a relatively slow start, the team went 17 straight games without a loss after Christmas, en route to the state tournament birth.
Their first game of the tournament was scheduled to begin at noon on Friday, March 13 in New Ulm, just a day after the the NBA, NHL and other major sports had suspended play.
Head coach Kevin Wood had heard some rumblings about a cancelation Thursday night, but he figured things would go on as planned once the prior game started at 10 a.m., as scheduled. However, that game was canceled between the second and third period at 11 a.m. Wood then told his players they wouldn’t get to play just an hour before puck drop in the locker room.
“This had been a goal that we had worked on for six months,” Wood said. “We split into two high schools, so a lot of these kids will never get to play together again.”
As the virus continues to push on, youth sports, along with everything else, will continue to remain shuttered. This hurts players from a development standpoint, but there’s more to it than that.
While the sports themselves are important, Mangulis, Noren, Lund and Wood each consider the actual game play and practice just part of the equation.
“It’s important to be active in this day and age, especially when you’re trying to get kids off their screens to interact more,” Mangulis said.
For many kids, going to sports is big part of their social development, as well as a time to exercise. Those two things, along with the activities themselves, are both missing right now.
“They need that type of activity where they can bond together, learn rules, learn how to adapt to different situations,” Noren said.
“It helps them in all walks of life.”
