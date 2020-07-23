Generally speaking, the goal for athletic and activities directors is to get as many fans to competitions as possible.
After all, athletics aren’t free, and getting fans to events is one of the best ways to create profit, break even or mitigate losses. On top of that, what athlete doesn’t want to play in front of a packed house?
The coming school year is going to be different, as ADs grapple with being unable to accommodate everyone who wants to attend events.
“It’s sort of counterintuitive to everything we’ve been doing up to this point. We’ve tried to build the brand and the excitement around our teams, trying to get everyone we can through the door,” Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said. “Now we’ve got to deal with a situation where we’ve got the stop sign up.”
Gov. Tim Walz’ “stay safe Minnesota” order currently allows indoor gatherings of up to 25% capacity or 250, with six feet of social distancing. Outdoor gatherings simply must not exceed 250.
Buisman said Blakeslee Stadium can seat around 5,500 fans and has averaged in the “mid-4000s over the past few years.” The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has a capacity of around 4,100 when it comes to seats controlled by the university, and Buisman said there are about 1,350 season-ticket holders for men’s hockey.
While that doesn’t bode well for fans, there’s a chance those numbers could rise depending on how things go with the pandemic. Buisman said the university has done some modeling on the civic center and feels it could seat between 1,800 to 2,000 fans with proper social distancing.
“We’re optimistically hoping that maybe in an outdoor venue, you get to 50% of capacity,” Buisman said. “That optimism is probably reined into something like 25% of capacity in an indoor venue. That’s not based on anything that’s fact, that’s just based on speculation.”
Attendance concerns are also likely to affect high school sports.
Mankato West activities director Joe Johnson said the average football game will have anywhere from 1,000-2,000 people at Todnem Field, well over what’s currently allowed. Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury expressed concern about what would happen at a free event like cross country, where it’s very difficult to control who comes and goes.
Whatever the allowable attendance ends up being, it likely won’t be enough. That means hard decisions are on the horizon, as schools will have to make choices about who gets to attend events and who doesn’t.
“It’s going to be tough. ... How do you coordinate letting certain people in. I don’t even know how to speculate yet on what that will look like,” Johnson said. “It’s going to take some time and effort to make that happen if we are allowed to let people in.”
Buisman, Johnson and Waterbury each mentioned parents of athletes as a group that would probably get some type of priority. Other groups that are likely to receive consideration include students, season-ticket holders, donors and visiting fans.
“You look at any level, and it’s nice to not be playing in front of an empty facility,” Waterbury said. “A big part of why we have the opportunities for people to enjoy (competitions) is first and foremost for the people participating. ... Hopefully we can do it responsibly.”
