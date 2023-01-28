MANKATO — Three weeks to go in the college basketball regular season, and it’s hard not to look ahead to the postseason.
But with six games remaining in the tough South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, almost every night is like a playoff game.
“Every team in the NSIC is tough; nobody is going to roll over,” Mavericks guard Joey Batt said. “We know there’s only three weekends left (in the regular season), but we know that you have to take it one game at a time, one quarter at a time.”
Batt had 20 points and six assists, and Destinee Bursch had 20 points and eight assists as the Mavericks downed Minot State 96-78 on Saturday at Bresnan Arena. The Mavericks and Augustana are tied for first in the South Division, though the Mavericks, who have won three straight, have a one-game edge against division opponents.
The Mavericks started slowly against Minot State, with Molly Ihle’s 3-pointer providing a 16-12 lead late in the first quarter. Though the Mavericks didn’t trail after the first two minutes of the game, Minot State shot 53.3% in the first half to keep things close.
Minot State pulled within 35-34 with four minutes to play in the second quarter, but Ava Stier and Bursch, who had 15 points in the first half, hit consecutive 3-pointers to help the Mavericks lead 45-39 at halftime.
“They really shot the ball well,” Batt said. “But we still played at our tempo. Twenty-six assists ... we really shared the ball.”
Minnesota State opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run, but again Minot State answered, pulling back within six a few minutes later. Batt’s 3-pointer started a 14-3 run to close the quarter, up 72-55.
Minot State scored the fist two baskets of the fourth quarter before the Mavericks put the game away.
“Some teams match up better to our style,” coach Emilee Thiesse said. “We played a little more zone tonight, and we know we have to mix up our defenses. They made some shots, but we were able to keep our flow.”
The Mavericks shot 57.1% in the fourth quarter, 49.3% for the game. Minnesota State only had 11 steals, but Minot State only shot 37.5% during the decisive third quarter as the Mavericks began to build some margin.
Emily Herzberg scored 16 points, and Taylor Thuesch added 13 points. Stier and Emily Russo each had seven rebounds.
The Mavericks (17-3, 13-3 in Northern Sun) play at home again Friday against Southwest Minnesota State. The Mustangs won the first matchup 88-85 at Marshall on Dec. 17.
“We need some revenge,” Batt said. “It’s good to see these South teams again, because they’ve improved and we can show them how much we’ve improved, too.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
