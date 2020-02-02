It was the first home game of Ryland Holt’s career at Minnesota State, and the Mavericks men’s basketball team was struggling to score.
Because of early foul trouble to teammates, Holt came in and scored 17 points in the first half, helping the Mavericks to a 39-35 lead. The freshman power forward finished with 23 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in a victory over St. Cloud State.
“He did some things that night that were really impressive,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “When we had to move him to (small forward) when (Jamal) Nixon was out, he did an unbelievable job. He’s surprised us a couple of times, but the sky’s the limit. From Day 1, he’s been confident, and that’s why he’s been so successful.”
Holt, a 6-foot-5 forward from Gibson City, Illinois, has become one of the top true freshman during Margenthaler’s tenure at Minnesota State. He’s averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and nearly one blocked shot, and he’s already earned one weekly award from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“Coach recruited me to play right away,” Holt said, finishing up a recent practice. “There were no guarantees, but I knew if I came here and competed and worked my butt off, I’d get a chance.”
In Margenthaler’s 19 seasons as the men’s basketball coach at Minnesota State, his teams have played in 13 NCAA tournaments and six players have received All-American honors.
But Margenthaler said that two Mavericks stick out as the top true freshmen he’s coached.
Preston Whitaker was an off-guard on the 2007-08 team. Known more for his defense, he played in all 29 games, starting 27. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, playing 27.3 minutes per game as the Mavericks went 22-7.
Whitaker played only one season at Minnesota State, leaving school and after two years, enrolled at a junior college for one season before giving up basketball.
“He had great length; he was a great defender,” Margenthaler said. “He was able to score at two levels, which you don’t find very often in a true freshman. We always put him on the other team’s best offensive player, and he was willing to do that.”
In the 2015-16 season, Joey Witthus played as a true freshman, starting all 32 games as the Mavericks posted a 22-10 record. He was a distance shooter, averaging 12.0 points with a team-high 78 3-pointers and 46.4% shooting from the arc. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and played 35.7 minutes per game, which was tops on the team.
He stayed at Minnesota State for one more season before transferring to Northwest Missouri State, where he led the Bearcats to a national championship last season.
“At his size (6-6), he was a really good shooter, but he was more than that,” Margenthaler said. “He was able to score at the rim, and he could guard a couple of positions. He was one of the better shooters we’ve had here.”
Current Minnesota State seniors Cameron Kirksey and Kevin Krieger rank among the best to play at Minnesota State, but their careers got off to a more humble start.
Kirksey, an athletic power forward, played in 31 games that same season, starting three times. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds and led the team with 44 blocked shots in 15.7 minutes per game.
Kirksey now has 1,330 points, which ranks 16th in program history, and 507 rebounds. His 134 blocked shots is fourth best at Minnesota State.
Krieger, a wing player, averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds as a true freshmen, playing 16.7 minutes per game. He played in 24 games and started seven.
Krieger has 1,222 points in his career, which is 24th in team history, and 527 rebounds. His 150 3-pointers ranks 10th at Minnesota State.
Going into the weekend, Holt was shooting 57.8% from the field, including 20 of 40 from 3-point range, and 78.8% at the free-throw line. He’s played in all 20 games, joining the starting lineup for the last 12 when injuries caused Margenthaler to go with a bigger lineup.
In his first home game, Holt scored 23 points, and had a four-game stretch in December when he scored 20 or more points each night. His season-highs are 24 points, which he’s done twice, and 12 rebounds.
“I just want to do what the team needs me to do,” Holt said. “I try to be an energy guy when we need it.”
Holt is one of the top freshmen in the Northern Sun, joining the likes of Jake Hilmer at Upper Iowa, Caleb Donaldson at St. Cloud State and Jack Thompson at Sioux Falls.
Hilmer is averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 assists, shooting 48.8% from 3-point range. Donaldson is averaging 8.5 points and shooting 51.5% from the field. Thompson is averaging 7.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Margenthaler said that because of relaxed transfer rules and the importance of AAU basketball, freshman are more prepared and eager to play right away when they get to college. Redshirts are not as common as they were a decade ago.
“Guys can transfer anytime to anywhere. It’s kind of like free agency,” Margenthaler said. “Most of these guys have played against Division I players during the AAU season, and they don’t want to sit out.”
Margenthaler said he’s not sure why Holt wasn’t recruited by more Division I programs. Perhaps it’s because he played at a smaller school, and because he was the tallest player, spent most of his time around the basket.
“He’s very mature. He’s had to grow up with some tough things in his life,” Margenthaler said. “His grandma and grandpa did a great job of raising him, and his high school coach did a great job, too. He came here on his visit and fell in love with (Minnesota State), and he fit in with the players. (Holt) has always been a leader and a winner.”
Holt said he’s constantly working on defense, and he’s learned that even in Division II, the competition is intense and teams are evenly matched.
“Winning is tough in this conference,” Holt said. “Every night, it’s a war, and you have to show up or you’re going to get beat.”
