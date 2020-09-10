Coaches are telling athletes to compete in every event because you never know if it’s going to be your last.
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in south-central Minnesota, those fears are real.
“We sure hope the numbers come down,” East activities director Todd Waterbury said. “But if it happens, I’d rather (a pause in athletics) happens now than at the end of the season. We hope we would be able to come back before the end of the season. But we want it to be safe for the kids; that’s the driving force behind all of our decisions.”
Scott Hogen, the director of facilities for District 77, said that the state has set up thresholds for learning models, which affect athletics. He said that if the county gets more than 30 positive cases per 10,000 residents during a 14-day period, the high schools would be forced to go to distance learning, which would pause athletic seasons for at least 14 days.
He said the last information from the state, which covers the period of Aug. 9-22, showed that Blue Earth County had 21.71 cases per 10,000 residents, while Nicollet County had 20.42. Both numbers are slightly higher than the previous report.
The next report, which comes every Thursday, will cover Aug. 16-30. The delay in information is caused by the state trying to verify the information.
“South-central Minnesota is seeing a little bit of an uptick,” Hogen said. “Hopefully, it won’t affect us too much.”
If Blue Earth County’s positive cases reaches that 30 per 10,000 threshold, athletics would be paused for 14 days. State officials would then monitor the situation to determine if the increases would be short-lived or the sign of a sustained issue, thus affecting the return of sports even longer.
Winona was forced to postpone its athletic programs for at least two weeks, starting last Friday, because the positive case rate became too high in Winona County. The numbers coincided with students returning to Winona State, which has begun a 14-day quarantine, but Hogen said the arrival of students at Minnesota State hasn’t caused much of an increase in Blue Earth County’s numbers.
However, both East and Mankato West have already had their schedules impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The East girls tennis team was supposed to play at Winona on Thursday, but that meet has been postponed. West was scheduled to play boys and girls soccer matches against Winona on Saturday, but those matches have also been postponed.
“We haven’t had to make too many changes,” West activities director Joe Johnson said. “But we’re ready to make changes if we have to. At this point, I think we’re all used to making changes so if it happens, it happens, and we’ll react. It would be disappointing because we have some big things coming up.”
The East-West girls tennis match will be played Friday, but the crosstown swim meet is scheduled for Sept. 24 and the boys and girls soccer matches are scheduled for Sept. 25.
The fall seasons end in early to mid-October, and Waterbury said that decisions will be made soon on the status of section and state tournaments for girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer and girls swimming.
“We always knew (a pause) was a possibility,” Waterbury said. “If it happens, we’ll deal with it.”
