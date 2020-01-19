Two months ago, Payton Conrad and Joe Carpenter thought they’d be playing against Minnesota State in Week 1 of the upcoming football season.
Turns out, the two transfers from St. Cloud State will be playing for the Mavericks when the upcoming season begins in early September.
“Even today, when I look in the mirror and see me wearing Maverick stuff, it’s crazy,” Conrad said. “I guess I still have some emotions to get through.”
Conrad and Carpenter were both caught off-guard by St. Cloud State’s Dec. 10 announcement that it was dropping the football program as one part of a cost-saving measure.
Once the announcement was made, all of the St. Cloud State football players became “free agents,” and other college coaches were able to contact players looking to continue in their favorite sport at another university. With St. Cloud State dropping its program, none of the players will have to sit out because of transfer rules and are eligible immediately.
“I was sad because I had to leave a lot of great teammates and great coaches,” Carpenter said. “Now I’m really sad for the guys who won’t find a place to play, that have had their last practice or played their last game. That’s what hurts the most.”
Because Minnesota State was still competing in the playoffs, the opportunity for coaches to recruit players from St. Cloud State was limited. And with several high school players already committed to signing with Minnesota State on Feb. 5, there weren’t many openings on the Mavericks’ roster.
“We likely would have been more aggressive if we weren’t in-season,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “We feel that (Conrad and Carpenter) were the two best defensive players available (at St. Cloud State). We were looking to add players who could make an immediate impact.”
Conrad, a 6-foot, 207-pound cornerback, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He’s played in 19 games in the last two seasons, including a 45-10 loss to Minnesota State in 2018, and he made 25 tackles, including 2.0 for loss, and three interceptions last season.
“I want to win, and I was looking for a program that took great pride in its football program,” Conrad said. “Mankato is the definition of that.
“Football is my passion. It took me to St. Cloud, and the coaches there were super helpful in helping me find a new home. It was like being a freshman, getting recruited all over again, but I found what I was looking for.”
Conrad, who is from Tea, South Dakota, said he considered Minnesota State and Grand Valley State. He was recruited in high school by Minnesota State so he had some comfort with the coaches, and Mankato is closer to his home.
He fills a roster need with the Mavericks, who lose three defensive backs to graduation from last season’s team.
“He was an impact player at St. Cloud,” Hoffner said. “He’s a little bigger, physical, a playmaker. We liked him out of high school, and it’s good to see he was able to shine at St. Cloud.”
Carpenter is from Robbins, Illinois, a southern suburb of Chicago. He played one season at Davenport University, playing center. When he transferred to St. Cloud State, he switched to nose guard, where he’s played the last two seasons. At 6-0 and 295 pounds, he fits the mold of an interior defensive lineman at Minnesota State.
“He’s not the tallest guy, but he has the ability to get off the ball quickly,” Hoffner said. “He’s physical and powerful, and he can demand a double team.”
Last season, Carpenter made 29 tackles, with 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
This isn’t the first time that Minnesota State has been able to take advantage of other programs folding.
When Western Washington folded its football program after the 2008 season, defensive lineman Junior Aumavae transferred to Minnesota State for his final season, and he ended up having a brief career in the NFL.
In 2011, when Nebraska-Omaha dropped football, the Mavericks were able to lure safeties Jordan Hale and Nathan Hancock, linebacker Marcus Hall-Oliver and quarterback Jon Daniels. They helped the Mavericks win their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship in 2011.
“It’s a different time for this program,” Hoffner said. “We’re not starving for multiple transfers right now.”
Both Conrad and Carpenter said they’d been pleased at how welcoming the Mavericks’ players and coaches have been, figuring out workout regimens, class schedules and housing arrangements in such a short time. It was important to both to be here for spring practice because learning a defensive scheme in just one fall preseason camp is pretty tough.
“I don’t feel normal yet, but I don’t feel like an outsider,” said Conrad, who’s already seen the Minnesota State-St. Cloud State Traveling Training Kit trophy that will permanently be on display at Minnesota State. “The guys have really made me feel welcome and feel comfortable. Everything happened so quickly that I’m still getting used to things.
“I think I can make a real impact right away. I love football; I love to make plays. I plan to work hard, which should put me in position to play, but nothing will be given to me. I can already tell they have a winning attitude here. They have the formula to win, and I’m excited to be part of it.”
Carpenter was injured when the Mavericks played St. Cloud State in 2018, making Minnesota State the only team in the Northern Sun that he’s never competed against. He said he thought he would end up at Winona State, where he could play with a high school friend. But after visiting with Hoffner and defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski, he could feel the difference.
“These dudes work hard here,” Carpenter said. “It’s a different level of intensity. Everyone is pushing themselves and competing in every drill. I love to compete.”
Notes: Defensive tackle Michael Buetow announced on Twitter this week that he will explore the option of playing his senior season at another university. Buetow has played in 43 games in three seasons, making 15 tackles and 3 sacks last season. ... Hoffner said that cornerback Terrell Jennings has transferred from North Dakota and has enrolled at Minnesota State this semester. He played in three games as a freshman and four games last season.
