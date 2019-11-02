It was a cold November night when Ryan Schlichte, then a junior quarterback at Mankato West, led his team into the section championship game against Chaska, then quarterbacked by Justin Arnold.
The two had known each other since sixth grade, playing on opposite sides for numerous baseball and basketball games and attending the same summer camps and recruiting visits, but this was the first time they had faced each other in football.
Arnold got the win that night, 27-6, throwing two touchdown passes, but Schlichte, who passed for 218 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, came back the next season and led the Scarlets to a state championship .
Six years later, those former opponents are good friends, having competed together at Minnesota State and where they posted a 42-5 record in four seasons.
“We knew we wanted to go somewhere together, where we could play for a national championship,” Arnold said. “After we both committed, we talked to each other about being roommates. We’ve been roommates ever since our freshman year.”
Schlichte, Arnold and 13 other seniors will play their final regular-season home games today when the Mavericks host Wayne State, with the kickoff scheduled for noon at Blakeslee Stadium.
Schlichte and Arnold were recruited by most of the same Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference programs. They talked quite a bit during the recruiting process, comparing visits but also trying to find a place where both would feel comfortable saying yes to the same school.
Before that game in 2013, both had already committed to Minnesota State, the first two in what has become a very successful recruiting class. Schlichte, the highly regarded quarterback made his choice first, then Arnold, who knew he would play another position when he got the Minnesota State.
Schlichte has split time at quarterback in each of his four seasons, but he’s still managed to etch his name in the team’s record book. He ranks eighth in career completions (317), seventh in attempts (599), sixth in passing yards (4,785) and third in passing touchdowns (57).
“Everyone says it, but it’s crazy how fast this goes by,” Schlichte said. “I’ve been coming to games here since I was a little kid, playing football on the berm. With my family history, with my dad playing and coaching here, it’s going to be a special day, walking onto the field with my mom and dad.”
Arnold, who was switched to receiver when he got to Minnesota State, has played in the shadow of classmate Shane Zylstra, who is the program’s career leader in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. But he also has a chance to crack the Mavericks’ top 10. Arnold has 114 catches for 1,627 yards and 10 touchdowns in 46 games.
“It’s been great; I wouldn’t change my decision at all,” Arnold said. “These guys are my brothers, guys who will be in my wedding, my best friends. We’ve been very successful, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Schlichte and Arnold don’t make any fun wagers about their former high-school teams, just friendly joking and serious bragging rights.
Last season, Chaska came to Todnem Field and won the section title, and Arnold had the bragging rights. Last night, West played at Chaska for the section championship, and both former players were in the stands, pulling for their former schools.
Arnold was pretty confident that his alma mater would win, as was Schlichte. Given that the two will be lifelong friends, there will be plenty more games between Chaska and West to stoke the competitive personalities.
Notes: Receiver Jalen Sample, defensive lineman Jake Schaper and tight end Logan Wolf are all expected to be back in the lineup this week after missing the last game with injury. ... The scheduled Adam Thielen bobblehead promotion had to be postponed because of supplier shipping complications. More information will be announced in two weeks.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.