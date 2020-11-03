Throughout Ryan Dufault’s athletic career, he’s always found a way.
Whether he’s stringing together broken tackles on the gridiron, or fearlessly driving to the basket on the court, Dufault has always bet on himself and made plays, especially when the moment is big.
Next year, the Waseca standout is betting on himself yet again, as he’s committed to play basketball at Division l St. Thomas as a preferred walk-on.
“I love a big challenge,” Dufault said. “I’m not expecting to come in right away the first two years and make an impact. But by my third year, I’m hoping I can be on a scholarship and start showing everyone what I’m about.”
For Dufault, a key part of the decision was his relationship with St. Thomas head coach Johnny Tauer, who is Dufault’s summer AAU coach for Minnesota Heat. The two have a good bond, and Dufault is confident Tauer will always do what’s best for him both on and off the court.
“Everyone who plays for him loves him,” Dufault said of Tauer. “In the real world, too, besides basketball, he’s just a great person who always looks out for all his kids and tries to make them the best people they can be.”
Other important factors were the business program at St. Thomas and the prospect of living in a large city, something Dufault has hoped to do for a while.
Other schools that recruited Dufault include Minot State, Bemidji State, Minnesota State and Mary.
At 6-foot-0’, Dufault isn’t the biggest, but it’s hardly noticeable while watching him play. A left-handed shooter, Dufault is both crafty and quick off the dribble, and he’s improved over the last year when it comes to finishing with his right hand.
As a 3-point shooter, Dufault is also solid, as he shot over 35% from behind the arc last season.
“When you look at Ryan, he doesn’t strike you as a physically imposing player, but he plays a lot bigger than what his size is,” Waseca boys basketball coach Seth Anderson said. “He’s a very strong kid, he’s a very quick kid, and he knows how to use his body.”
Added Dufault: “It definitely helps me become a better player being smaller, because I’ve always tried to finish (in) different types of ways.”
Heading into the Division l game, Dufault knows there will be doubters, and he’ll have to prove himself. But having played a tough nonconference schedule at Waseca each year, and against great AAU competition, Dufault can take on any challenge put in front of him, Anderson believes.
“He’s got an unbelievable confidence to him where he believes he can do anything he wants to do on the basketball court,” Anderson said. “He’s got a great confidence in himself that he’s going to be able to come up with the big play.
“He’s played in a lot of games where he has come up with that big play ... he knows he can do it, and he’s done it in the past.”
Dufault averaged 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals last season. In his career, he has 1,346 points with 382 assists and 182 steals.
