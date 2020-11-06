When Owen Johnson transferred from Rochester Century to Mankato West two years ago, the Scarlets immediately started playing him at running back.
With Johnson’s combination of strength and speed, that move has worked out great. Johnson led the Scarlets in rushing last year with 853 yards and nine touchdowns and is off to a roaring start this year with 305 yards and five touchdowns through four games.
While playing a high profile position and getting to touch the ball a lot has been nice, Johnson’s heart has always been on the other side of the ball.
That’s where he’ll play in college, as Johnson has committed to play safety for Division l St. Thomas.
“Ever since youth football, I’ve always felt like my best trait in football is open-field tackling,” Johnson said. “I feel like safety is my best position.”
At Century, Johnson played outside linebacker, a role that put his open-field tackling skills on full display. However, after his transfer, West coach J.J. Helget quickly moved Johnson to strong safety, a role that often lands him in the box when West is expecting the run.
“He doesn’t miss many tackles ... that’s going to be the thing they’re going to like most,” Helget said. “His tackling skills, speed, quickness and size will all benefit him.”
When it came to determining his role at St. Thomas, it appeared as though running back was going to be his place early in the recruiting process. Johnson said the Tommies initially offered him as a running back, but after getting commitments from two other running backs, that offer switched to safety.
“I feel like at safety, I’ll be able to see the field sooner,” Johnson said. “There’s certain coverages and packages I could be out there for. I also feel like I could be a great special teams player from the start.”
Throughout the recruiting process, Johnson had no shortage of interest from really good programs. Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth, Bemidji State and Northern State all recruited him, and Johnson really liked MSU.
But he wanted to play at the highest level possible, and St. Thomas gave him that opportunity. He also loved the campus and what the school had to offer academically.
“Their motto is ‘the next four years will set you up for the next 40 years,’” Johnson said. “I truly believe that and think that St. Thomas will set me up for the rest of my life.”
As a college defensive back, Johnson knows he’s going to have to do more than just stop the run. The passing game has become more prevalent in college football, especially at the higher levels, and Johnson doesn’t have a lot of experience in coverage after only playing the position for a couple seasons.
However, he’s worked hard on that part of his game ever since taking up the new position, and Helget feels Johnson has the right mindset to continue improving.
“The thing that makes Owen special is that he’s extremely coachable,” Helget said. “He’s willing to take criticism, even if it’s not the most positive criticism, and work on it.
“His work ethic along with his willingness to get better will allow him to flourish at the next level.”
