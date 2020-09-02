Swimmers yelled and clapped from the pool deck, and coaches walked along the side, yelling “get up, get up.”
In many ways, this was a normal girls swim meet, with each athlete hitting the water and trying to do their best. But it was quiet, too quiet, with only one team in the water and no fans in the stands.
“It’s really different,” said West freshman Olivia Leonard, who placed third at the state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke last season. “It’s better to have some competition so other swimmers can push you.”
West and Mankato East/Loyola both had swim meets Tuesday at the East pool.
Not together.
West went first, competing against Owatonna, while the Cougars competed against Northfield. Both of those schools were at their home pool.
The result of the meets, once times were compared, weren’t available until later Tuesday.
It was the second virtual meet of this unusual season, and there’s been a learning curve to provide some motivation and competition for the athletes.
West’s first meet lasted only 1 hour, 15 minutes, about half of what it would have been in other seasons, so the Scarlets slowed things down a bit on Tuesday, giving the swimmers more time between events for recovery.
“We found out that if we had the girls put on their masks right after getting out of the water that they couldn’t breathe,” West coach Dave Burgess said. “So now, we’d like them to sit down away from others, take the mask off and breathe.”
There was walk-up music for each event, which was new, but once each event began, it was the swimmer vs. herself instead of swimmer vs. opponent.
Leonard finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.57, about two seconds slower than what coach Burgess said would be her time if another competitive swimmer was in the next lane.
“I like competing and pushing me to go faster,” Leonard said.
East/Loyola took a bit more time between events. At the far end of the pool, one swimmer was assigned to each lane, clapping and motivating their teammate at the halfway point in each lap. Normally, coach Greg Summers said, there would be more girls at the end of each lane, but social-distance protocols prevent that.
“We’re really trying to get the girls to focus on if they see water moving beside them, they need to keep going,” Summers said. “But it’s tough when it’s one of your teammates. It’s almost like practice.
But I think we have more energy tonight. I think the girls have a better idea of what to expect.”
On Tuesday, Summers adjusted the lineup a bit, in part anticipating where Northfield was strong and trying to counter that. But he also matched up some of his top swimmers to create a little more competition.
“We’re all close friends,” senior Eve Anderson said. “But we’re also some of each other’s best competition.”
Anderson said that her times have been better than expected this season, but that’s more likely due to better training than the meet structure.
“We still try to have fun. We still do our cheers,” Anderson said. “The walk-up music is really fun, and we’re always trying to hype each other up. But it’s hard not to be able to see the other competition.”
West ended up defeating Owatonna 99-82. Sophia Leonard won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Olivia Leonard won the 200 individual medley and Annika Younge won the 200 freestyle. West swept the three relays.
West competes against Austin on Thursday, while East/Loyola competes against Winona the same day.
Next week, if all goes well, Albert Lea will come to East for an old-fashioned dual meet. Both teams will swim at the same time, with adjustments for social distancing. East might get the chance to host West in the annual crosstown meet.
“I’m really excited for that,” Leonard said.
