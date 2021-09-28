Mankato East’s Isaiah Anderson lost to Chanhassen’s Nolan Sutter in the mile and two-mile races at the track and field section meet last spring, and he didn’t want that to happen again Tuesday at the Mankato West Invitational cross country meet.
So despite the heat, the Cougars’ junior took off at the start, running alongside Sutter the whole 5,000-meter course that wove around Minneopa Golf Club. By the end, Anderson had the most energy remaining.
“I thought I could out-kick you,” Sutter said to Anderson, shortly after the two crossed the finish line.
“I really wanted to win today,” Anderson said. “He beat me in track, and I didn’t want that to happen again.”
Anderson won the eight-team boys race with a personal-best time of 16:23.7, 3.6 seconds ahead of Sutter.
Anderson’s victory was key to the team win, scoring 56 points with Chaska at 60 and Rochester Mayo at 69. West took fourth at 86, with St. Peter in eighth at 254.
East’s Nicholas Bauer placed eighth in 18:19.4, and Evan McLean was 12th at 18:22.3. Christian Wilmes finished 17th in 18:31.7, one spot ahead of teammate Luke Scholtes at 18:39.2.
“It was hot, especially that second lap,” Anderson said. “I was trying to hold on from (Sutter).”
Luke Lumsden led West by taking 11th in 18:21.3, and teammate Ethan Cox was 13th in 18:23.4. Ian Km took 19th in 18:41.9, Ian Risto placed 20th in 18:43.1, and Owen Risto finished 23rd in 18:49.3
The heat greatly affected the girls race. East’s Lauren Henkels was leading by a comfortable margin when she collapsed less than 100 yards from the finish line. East coach Jennifer Hilger said that Henkels was OK shortly after the race.
Teammate Addison Peed ended up winning the race in 20:42.6.
“It was really hot out there,” said Peed, who ran alongside Henkels for the first half of the race. “It helped me a lot to run with her to keep the pace.”
East’s Ava Matejcek took fourth in 21:06.6, followed by Emmy Schulz in 10th in 21:34.1, Eva Peters in 23rd in 23:16.7, and Autumn Seiwert in 25th in 23:34.5.
“This race was really just another step,” Peed said. “It will help in a future race.”
West ended up winning the meet with 31 points, while East was second in the five-team race with 53.
West’s Nicole Swanson placed second in 20:49.6, with teammate Chloe Aanenson next at 20:56.5. Lauren Dimler placed ninth in 21:26.3, with Landree Quint in 11th at 21:36.4 and Emmah Dmytrasz in 12th in 21:47.0
St. Peter, which did not have a full team, was led by Hadley Stuehrenberg in 17th place in 22:31.
