MANKATO — Thirteen members of the Mankato West and East/Loyola girls swimming and diving teams were named to the All-City Team by the Mankato Mantas Swim Club.
Here’s a look at each of the honorees:
Eve Anderson, junior, East/Loyola: Anderson, cited as an energetic leader and role model, placed third in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200 individual medley in the Section 1A finals. She was also part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team and the eighth-place 200 medley relay. She went to state in the 400 free relay and 500 freestyle.
Parker Beavens, sophomore, East/Loyola: A first-time All-City honoree, Beavens made big strides this season, showing her versatility by participating in both sprint and endurance vents. She placed fifth in the 100 freestyle at the section meet and seventh in the 200 IM.
Grace Busch, junior, East/Loyola: A Cougars record-holder, Busch continued to improve in the 2019 season. She went to state in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, helping the 400 free relay win the section title. She placed fourth at sections in the 100 freestyle and ninth in the 50 free.
Zoey Hermel, freshman, West: Hermel was the Scarlets’ most-improved diver last season and was an All-Big Nine Conference honorable mention. She placed fifth at the section meet, missing out on state by half a point but helped West take the section team title. Hermel will be a West captain next season.
Maddie Hogue, junior, East/Loyola: Cited as a team leader, the speedy Hogue was the section champion in the 50 and 100 freestyle races as well as part of the champion 400 freestyle relay. She also went to state in the 200 freestyle relay and holds multiple team records.
Teegan Jass, senior, West: Jass has been the Scarlets’ top distance swimmer for four years in a row and one of the team’s hardest workers. The West captain helped the Scarlets win both True Team and Section 1A championships. She finished her career 11th on the team’s top-20 500 freestyle list.
Olivia Leonard, eighth-grade, West: Leonard placed third at the state meet in the breaststroke and was 13th in the 200 IM. She was also part of the Scarlets’ seventh-place medley relay team and 12th-place 200 freestyle relay team. An All-Big Nine pick and team MVP, she broke her own record in the breaststroke, set the previous season, by 2 seconds.
Sophia Leonard, sophomore, West: Leonard was West’s top freestyle sprinter and backstroker last season, ending the season fourth on the Scarlets’ top-20 backstroke list in her first season jn the event. An all-conference pick, she participated in state in the 50 freestyle, backstroke, medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Sarah Patenaude, senior, West: A two-year captain cited as a great leader, Patenaude finished her career with multiple state medals. Switching to the butterfly as a senior, the All-Big Nine pick helped West’s medley relay team take seventh at state. She took eighth at state in the breaststroke and also participated in the 200 freestyle relay.
Avery Schuh, eighth-grader, East/Loyola: A first-time All-City recipient cited for her positive attitude, Schuh was part of East’s pool-record-setting 200 freestyle relay team that went to the state meet. She finished eighth in the 50 freestyle at sections and was 10th in the 100 free. She also was part of the 200 free and medley relays.
Kaylee Sivertsen, junior, East/Loyola: Called a fierce competitor by her coaches, Sivertsen set school records in the 200 and 500 freestyle events and went to state after taking second in both events at the section meet. She was part of the winning 300 freestyle relay team and also competed in the 200 freestyle relay at state.
Lucy Vogt, eighth-grader, West: Named the Scarlets’ most-improved swimmer last season, Vogt burst on the scene as a sprinter. She swam backstroke and was part of the 200 freestyle relay that took 12th place at the state meet.
Annika Younge, sophomore, West: A first-time Big Nine Conference champion, Younge was one of the team’s top sprinters and backstroke specialists. She anchored the section-winning medley relay team that helped the Scarlets win True Team and 1A section titles and placed seventh at the state meet.
