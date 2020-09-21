MANKATO -- Owen Johnson was already excited for Monday's football practice, but after hearing that the season will start in less than a week, the Mankato West senior was even more jacked about getting on the field.
"I was pumped," Johnson said. "Now, it's like we're getting ready for a game to compete and win. Before, we were just learning stuff, but everybody is ready to go."
On Monday, the Minnesota State High School League approved a fall season for football and volleyball, reversing a decision last month that set up a special season for those sports that would begin in March. It also approved section formats for boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving.
Football and volleyball practices are slated to begin Monday, with the first volleyball matches allowed on Oct. 8 and the football openers on Oct. 9.
West football coach J.J. Helget said he had a to-do list on his desk by Monday afternoon, trying to get everything ready for the season-opening game in about three weeks.
"Looks like it's starting to get crazy," Helget said. "But that's good."
Helget said he agreed with the original decision to postpone football until the spring, but as he's seen other states compete in football, and other sports have been conducted safely, he's changed his opinion.
He would like to have his team play for a state championship, but if that's not possible, his team will adjust its goals.
"Everybody wants something to play for," he said. "I've been preparing my guys to be thankful for what they have. I think we learned last spring that nothing is guaranteed, so we'll embrace whatever happens."
Johnson, a running back and defensive back, has been recruited by lower-level Division I and Division II programs. He's hopeful that another season will enhance his chances of landing a scholarship. If football would have been played in the spring, universities would have already extended scholarship offers.
"I think I'm kind of in between (Division I and Division II)," Johnson said. "This opens up so many more opportunities. I'm glad we didn't have a spring season and I would have wondered what would have happened if we played in the fall."
Johnson had hoped to compete for a state championship, but if that doesn't happen, he will enjoy as many games as he can.
"We were hoping to go 8-0, but if we have a six-game season, we'll treat every game like it's a state championship game," Johnson said. "This is a very special group of guys, and I think we could make a deep playoff run, but even if we just play one game, we'll play to win."
At Mankato East, senior volleyball player Madie Clarke was happy that the high-school season will be played, but she also faces a tough decision. When the high-school volleyball season was pushed to spring, local clubs, such as Minnesota Attack and Southern Extreme Volleyball, offered a fall season, and Clarke took advantage.
Normally, high-school athletes can't compete on their school team and club team at the same time, but the MSHSL hasn't ruled on a possible one-year waiver to that rule.
"It's exciting for the high-school team, but it kind of sucks for the Attack team," Clarke said. "Right now, I don't want to let down either team."
The club season, which only plays games on Sundays, runs through Oct. 13. Club teams are made up of players from several area schools, and Clarke has enjoyed forming a bond with those girls.
"The high-school team has a different atmosphere," she said. "We all bond over things that are going on in Mankato. High-school ball is fun so I don't want to decide between the two."
When it looked like there would be no fall season for volleyball, East coach Dan Blasl spent a lot of time encouraging his athletes to try a different sport. He said there are about 20 girls, grades 9-12, that have joined another fall team and now have to decide between finishing that season and starting volleyball practice on Monday.
Participating in two high-school sports at the same time is permissible under MSHSL rules, but it isn't easy.
"As coaches, we'll have to find the balance," Blasl said. "I don't want the kids to quit other sports because that's not fair to those teams. It's something we need to work on and come up with the proper balance."
The MSHSL also set formats for the fall sports that are currently being completed, working within state guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A section tournament for boys and girls soccer will run from Oct. 12-24, with teams playing only two games per week in a 16-team format.
A team-only section tournament for girls tennis would run from Oct. 5-17, played at local sites.
A section cross country meet would be held the week of Oct. 12, with no more than four teams on the course at a time and only six runners per team. There might be the possibility of having fans on the course.
A section meet for girls swimming and diving will be held the week of Oct. 19, with a maximum of four teams in the pool at one time with four entries per event. Meets held at schools wouldn't allow fans, but if the event was held off campus, there might be an opportunity for a limited number of fans at the event.
A decision on state tournaments will be made at a later date.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.