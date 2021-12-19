MANKATO — Darrell Mason was at Minnesota State last year but didn’t wrestle.
He said that his personal life and some family issues had taken him off track, and he needed to take off the season.
“I wasn’t living the right lifestyle,” Mason said. “It was a reflect year for me to get better. I did a lot of soul-searching. I want to thank my (teammates), Mav Nation for helping to make my life better.”
Mason, a junior heavyweight, was one of the few bright spots Sunday. No. 10-ranked Minnesota State opened the dual-meet portion of the schedule with a 27-6 loss to No. 15 Augustana in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference wrestling match at Bresnan Arena.
“I thought our preparation had been pretty good,” Minnesota State coach Jim Makovsky said. “But we took our first test today, and we bombed. Our goals remain the same, but we’re going to have to take a deep look inside.”
Sunday’s match got off to a tough start for the Mavericks when eighth-ranked Trenton McManus lost a 7-5 decision to Augustana freshman Jaxson Rohman. Augustana followed with a pin and decision to make it 12-0.
At 149, No. 4-ranked Kyle Rathman took a 3-2 loss that made the deficit 15-0. No. 2-ranked Trevor Turriff also lost to make it 24-0.
Michael Smith got Minnesota State on the board. Bumping up from 165 because of injuries, Smith won 18-16 at 184 over No. 4-ranked Kolby Kost.
“He went out there and fired,” Makovsky said. “He made some tactical errors, and it got a little hairy at the end, but took his shots against a guy that’s 19 pounds heavier. That’s impressive. But the most impressive thing is that he was willing to do it.”
The Mavericks were down 27-6 when Mason came running out to the mat for the final match, playing up to a crowd that gave him a loud applause.
“I’m from Chicago, and it means a lot when little kids look up to you. It means you’re doing something right,” Mason said.
Mason was scheduled to compete against No. 4-rated Steven Hajas, but Augustana sent out Jarret Haglund. Mason got two takedowns in the first period and won 8-3, with the extra point for riding time, to run his record to 8-0.
“I don’t know why the No. 4 kid didn’t want to wrestle,” Mason said. “Rankings are just a number and don’t mean anything. We’re training for national championships. I guess he wanted to see me wrestle. It doesn’t matter. He’ll see when the time comes.”
Mason was a national runner-up in 2019 at Ellsworth Community College, and he has similar goals this season. He’s won championships at tournaments at Buena Vista and Wisconsin-Parkside, and he was named the Northern Sun wrestler of the week a couple weeks ago.
He’s yet to pin an opponent, but that’s important to him. He uses his quickness to score.
“People say, ‘you’re 285 pounds, but you move like a 125-pounder,’ “ Mason said, flashing a big smile. “That’s how I roll, baby.”
Makovsky said that Mason and his gregarious personality is a big part of the team’s culture, though he needs to dial him back every so often.
“He loves people, and that shows,” Makovsky said. “He likes the lights, and he has a high degree of confidence. He brings a positive attitude to the team.
“He’s been through a lot of adversity in his life, and he’s going to get a college degree. I’m glad our sport can help to elevate a guy’s life.”
The Mavericks (0-1) are off until Jan. 14 when they host Wisconsin-Parkside.
