MANKATO — Former Springfield standout Isaac Fink added to his Bresnan Arena legacy Saturday night as the 6-foot-4 junior guard erupted for 21 second-half points to lead No. 9 Augustana to a 85-74 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over an improving Minnesota State outfit.
After scoring just one point in the opening 20 minutes, Fink got some coaxing from coach Tom Billeter and he responded with an early 14-point flurry — a pair of 3-pointers, four free throws and two free-throw line jumpers — as the Vikings turned a 35-33 halftime deficit into a 51-47 lead with 14:54 remaining.
“We knew we were going to get their best effort,” Fink said. “They’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays so we tried to weather the storm when they made runs. Coach got on me, and that’s why he’s a legendary coach. I wasn’t aggressive in the first half and just let the game be passive. He got on me a little bit and told me to leave it all out there.”
Minnesota State (16-7, 8-8 in Northern Sun) turned in a solid first half behind a swarming defense and 13 points from 6-7 freshman Brady Williams, who connected three times from beyond the arc while also converting two foul shots and a head-on 10-footer.
Trailing 25-23, sophomore guard Malik Willingham’s right-side 3-pointer started a 10-0 run that produced a 33-25 advantage on Devonte Thedford’s triple with 3:53 left in the half.
“I knew coming into the game that I needed to make a few shots,” said Williams, who ended up with a career-high 21 points and seven rebounds. “I felt we really played hard, but it wasn’t the outcome we were looking for. Our effort was there and we came in with a good game plan.
“We got a little lackadaisical in the second half, and we didn’t have an answer when they started to score. They’re super hard to defend with those two big guards, and they’re a big, physical team that is hard to guard. We had that rough spell with COVID and it kind of reflected in our game, but now we’re getting back to what we want to do and it comes down to playing hard.”
After Williams’ step-back free-throw line jumper pulled the Mavericks within 59-58 with 10:55 to go, senior guard Jameson Bryan’s two triples turned the tide one final time, and the Vikings closed things out by putting through eight free throws.
Bryan and Ty Riemersma finished with 19 points apiece for the winners, who also received 15 points from Adam Dykman along with 14 rebounds from Riemersma.
“We came out level-headed like we do every game,” said Minnesota State sophomore guard Quincy Anderson, who tallied 13 points and eight rebounds. “We weren’t afraid of them and really went after them. They made some adjustments in the second half, and that’s how they won the game. We came out with a great effort defensively and were able to get a lot of stops and rebounds. ... We lost some of that energy in the second half.”
Augustana (21-2, 15-2) controlled the glass 45-29 and committed more turnovers 13-8.
Minnesota State also got 13 points and four assists from Malik Willingham, along with 11 points from Thedford an 10 from Harrison Braudis.
Augustana shot 43.6% from the field compared to the Mavericks’ 40.3%. The Vikings were 27 of 36 from the line, while Minnesota State made 15 of 18.
“We stuck to our game plan defensively in the first half and were able to make some shots,” Mavericks’ coach Matt Margenthaler said. “They didn’t play a flawless first half, but they came out offensively in the second half and were able to beat us from the 3-point line and the free-throw line.”
