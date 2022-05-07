MANKATO — The top baseball teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference were in Mankato on this final weekend of the regular season, and the winner of the three-game series would take the trophy.
The Mavericks won the opener against Augustana on Friday, meaning all they needed was to win Game 2 on Friday or the game on Saturday.
"This is pretty disappointing," Minnesota State senior Cam Kline said after the Mavericks dropped the finale 7-2, allowing the Vikings to celebrate the conference championship at windy Bowyer Field.
"After we won that first game Friday, we had pretty high hopes. We just couldn't get the last win."
The No. 14-rated Mavericks struck first Saturday when Ben Livorsi hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning. But Augustana (41-8-1, 31-5 in Northern Sun) responded with the tying run in the fourth.
The Vikings roughed up reliever Brendan Knoll for three runs in the sixth inning.
The Mavericks cut the deficit to 4-2 in the eighth on an RBI double by Nick Altermatt, but Augustana, ranked No. 18, touched relievers Jackson Uner and Derek Lilledahl for three runs in the ninth.
"All three games could have gone either way," Minnesota State coach Matt Matt Magers said. "This one got away a little bit at the end. Augustana is a good team, and these games showed us that we need to be a little better in a few areas."
Augustana had 14 hits, while the Mavericks managed just six hits, with Augustana starter Ryan Jares going eight strong innings.
"He really kept us off balance," Kline said. "He threw a lot of off-speed, and he pitched backward. We were never really to get any momentum."
The Mavericks, who hadn't lost consecutive games since March 4, were ranked fifth in last week's Central Region poll, with Augustana at No. 2. The top eight teams advance to the national tournament. The Mavericks are positioned well, but a couple of postseason wins wouldn't hurt.
"Our goal is to see Augie again (in the playoffs)," Kline said. "We have to come back next week and play one game at a time and get a couple wins."
Minnesota State (35-7, 28-5) will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Mavericks will face Minnesota Duluth at 6:30 p.m.
"I like games like this because it helps to prepare us for the tournament," Magers said. "I'd rather play games like this now than at the beginning of the year.
"I think you can take losses as an opportunity to learn and see what we need to do better. It's been a grind, playing Sunday and Monday here against Upper Iowa, then going to Wayne State on Tuesday. Now we can take a few days off and get rested, physically and mentally."
