CLEVELAND — A three-run rally in the top of the third inning was more than enough for the Aussie Peppers Sunday as they downed the Cleveland Comets 3-1 in an NPF women's softball game.
Kia Parnaby pitched the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on six hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Jade Wall drove in two runs for the Peppers. Leigh Godfrey, Madeline Cameron and Tamieka Whitefield scored for Mankato.
The Peppers (8-22) take on the Comets again at 3 p.m. today in Cleveland.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.