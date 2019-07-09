NORTH MANKATO — Jade Wall, Michelle Cox and Madeline Cameron each drove in runs Tuesday, leading the Aussie Peppers to a 5-1 win over the first-place Chicago Bandits in an NPF women’s softball game at Caswell Park.
Wall finished 2 for 3. Leah Parry, Chelsea Forkin, Tahli Moore, Jordan Lambert and Rachel Lack scored the runs for the Peppers.
Kaia Parnaby got the complete-game win. She allowed no earned runs on six hits, struck out nine and walked one.
The Bandits fall to 20-4 while the Peppers improve to 6-19.
