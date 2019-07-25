MARION, ILL. — The Aussie Peppers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Canadian Wild Thursday in an NPF women's softball game.
Jordan Lambert led the Peppers' attack, going 2 for 3. Jade Wall knocked in Leigh Godfrey with the only run for the Aussies.
Stephanie Trzcinski took the loss giving up four runs on five hits over two innings. Kaia Parnaby and Ellen Roberts also pitched.
The Aussie Peppers are off until Aug. 5 when they host the USSSA Pride at 7:05 p.m. at Caswell Park.
