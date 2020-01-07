MANKATO — Softball Australia and the Mankato Peppers announced Tuesday that the Aussie Peppers will return to the Mankato area for the 2020 National Pro Fastpitch season.
The Peppers, which include several members of the Australian Olympic team, will use the NPF season to prepare for the Summer Olympics, which take place July 24-Aug. 9 in Tokyo.
The team played home games at Caswell Park in North Mankato last summer and finished the season with a 12-31 record. Afterwards, the Australian national team earned an Olympic bid by winning the Asia Oceania qualifying tournament in September.
The NPF season begins in April. The schedule is slated to be released in the coming weeks. The Peppers are preparing to host multi-team series as part of a new league structure. Tickets will be available at pepperspro.com.
