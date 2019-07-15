AKRON, OHIO — The Aussie Peppers rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth on Monday to down the Cleveland Comets 5-3 and salvage a split of an NPF women's softball doubleheader. Cleveland won the rain-abbreviated second game 4-0.
Jade Wall continued her hot hitting for the Peppers, going 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Teammate Rachel Lack smacked a home run and finished with three RBIs.
Chelsea Forkin singled and drove in a run for the winners. Stephanie Trzcinski pitched the first five innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on three hits and walking five.
Ellen Roberts pitched two hitless innings of relief for the save.
