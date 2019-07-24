MADISON, ILL. — Rachel Lack finished 2 or 3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Aussie Peppers to a 4-1 win over the Canadian Wild on Wednesday in the opening game of NPF women’s softball doubleheader.
Jade Wall, Stacey Mcmanus and Jordan Lambert also knocked in runs for the Peppers. Kaia Parnaby got the win and Ellen Roberts earned the save.
In the second game the Wild lost 6-0. Leigh Godfrey had the only hit for the Aussie Peppers.
Tarni Stepto started and took the loss. Coley Ries and Amelia Cudicio pitched in relief.
