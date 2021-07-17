Like many Americans, Matt Mangulis and Coley Ries will generally be pulling for Team USA when the Olympics kickoff in Tokyo later this month.
But on the softball diamond, the two each have quite the conundrum.
Mangulis was the general manager of the Aussie Peppers in the summer of 2019 when the Australian national softball team comprised the Mankato-based National Pro Fastpitch team to prepare for Olympic qualification.
Ries, a former Minnesota State standout, played on that team.
Now, the Australians and Americans will be two of the six teams competing at the Games.
“You always have pride in your country, but I’ve got to say, I have a lot of friendships with the Aussies. ... You’re certainly going to cheer on your friends,” Mangulis said with a laugh.
Added Ries: “All that they’ve had to sacrifice is more than a lot of people really understand. Them coming to Mankato, they were sacrificing time away from their family, sacrificing money, because they were taking time off from their jobs. To finally have it all come together and have that opportunity to play on the Olympic stage is really exciting.”
The Aussies weren’t able to return to Mankato in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic, but as they head for Tokyo this week, Australia head coach Laing Harrow looked back fondly on the team’s time in Mankato, saying it played a major role in getting his team to where it’s at today.
In September of 2019, Australia went undefeated at the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier after their NPF season in Mankato, outscoring opponents 36-4 over five games.
Harrow also mentioned that he’s had several people from southern Minnesota reach out to wish him and the team luck in recent weeks.
“We learned a lot about ourselves over there,” Harrow said of the team’s time in Mankato. “Just being able to compete in the NPF and having the facilities in Mankato and at Bethany (Lutheran) was fantastic for us.
“To experience training on a daily basis, playing on a daily basis and just playing such a high level of competition day-in and day-out. It certainly did us a lot of good. We still have a lot of fun memories from being there in Mankato.”
It went both ways.
MAGFA also benefited from having the Aussies and NPF in Mankato, as registration numbers increased after they left.
“To share our brand with another country, that’s pretty special,” Mangulis said. “I wouldn’t say it was just local kids, I’d say it was a regional impact. We saw kids come to the Peppers from different towns all over southern Minnesota.”
The Aussies have been in Ota City, Japan, since the beginning of June, and have played about 30 games in preparation for the Olympics.
They haven’t really left the hotel to do anything but train and play games over the last six weeks, and Harrow expects it to be a similar experience at the Athletes Village.
Despite that, he wants his players to enjoy the moment, especially given everything they’ve been through in recent years, including last summer’s postponement.
“It’s just so close, you can just tell the shift in the girls now,” Harrow said. “You can just feel it. They know they’re ready to go.”
The team that will represent Australia in Tokyo is filled with players who were in Mankato, with only one player who wasn’t on the roster.
There isn’t a specific goal, but Australia has medaled in softball at the last four Olympics, so it’s safe to say the expectations are very high.
“The expectation is there to medal,” Harrow said. “We know the challenge. Japan — defending champs, and the U.S. ranked No. 1 in the world. ...
“We want to be there that final day.”
Australia will open the Games July 21 against Japan.
