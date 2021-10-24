David Backes made a point of never looking back during his hockey career.
Whether it was winning a Clark Cup in junior hockey, being an All-American in college, winning a silver medal at the 2010 Olympics or his various accomplishments in the NHL, there was never much time to enjoy the success.
“I’ve always been sheepish a little bit to look back because I feel like if I was to look back and say ‘wow this has been amazing, had a great run,’ that would be the end,” Backes said.
After a 15-year NHL career, the former Minnesota State standout made the decision to retire this summer, and he’s finally taken the time to reminisce.
“It’s just starting now to sink in that I was able to do a lot of things. When those things were over, I just kind of had to park them and move on to the next mission that was in front of me. ...
“Now I get to kind of enjoy those things that were accomplished and kind of see the magnitude of them. ... I can soak that in a bunch and that’s been really awesome.”
Backes, a Minnesota native, played three seasons at MSU (2003-06). He played in 115 games for the Mavericks and finished his career with 119 points. He was the captain in his junior season.
The St. Louis Blues selected Backes with the 62nd pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. He went on to spend 10 seasons with Blues, five of which he served as the team’s captain. Backes also spent time with the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks. In 965 NHL games, Backes finished with 561 points.
In 49 career postseason games, he recorded 27 points. He played in the 2019 Stanley Cup finals for the Bruins.
The decision to retire wasn’t an easy one.
Backes, 37, still loves the game, but he found himself a healthy scratch a lot with Boston and Anaheim over the past two seasons.
With two young children and facing the possibility of relocating for a second time in less than two years, Backes figured it was time.
“You start to see the writing on the wall that the game’s getting younger and I’m getting older,” Backes said. “It was mutual between myself and the game that I had kind of had enough, and the game had kind of had enough of me.”
Backes said that he and his wife Kelly ended up buying a home in Southern California when Backes was traded to the Ducks in 2020. They plan to spend this school year in California before deciding what’s next.
Adjusting to retirement has been a bit weird, but Backes has enjoyed spending more time with family.
“I think I can certainly prioritize (my family) in a way that I never have been able to in the past,” he said. “If today, a workout doesn’t fit in my schedule, then OK, we’ll try again tomorrow. There’s no professional ramifications of performance drop.
“In years past, I may have said, ‘I’ve got to do this for a couple hours and then we’ll fit in what we can fit in.’”
Like many MSU alumni, Backes was glued to the TV as the Mavericks made their run to the Frozen Four in April.
He won a lot of bets with peers who went to other schools and was particularly happy with the win over Minnesota in the regional final.
Backes feels the three seasons he played for MSU were instrumental in his development, and is ecstatic about how far the program has come.
“I was watching every shift and living it,” Backes said. “It was so great to see the success. ... When you’re beating the Gophers in the national tournament compared to my 0-9-1 record against them in my time there — it’s fun to watch and it’s something I’ve got a ton of pride in.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
