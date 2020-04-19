MANKATO — Cody Baer could have stayed at junior college another season, hoping to get big-time offers to play basketball as a junior and senior.
He’s eligible to play next season, but he’d rather take that time as a redshirt, getting acclimated to a higher level of college basketball.
Baer decided this week that the best place to reach his goals would be Minnesota State, where he’ll sit out next season and have three more seasons of eligibility remaining.
“I could have stayed at junior college, but I thought transferring was the best thing for me to develop my game,” Baer said. “I liked everything about the school and I liked the coaches, so I thought, why wait?’ “
Baer, a 6-foot-10 forward from Dunlap, Illinois, played one season at Carl Sandburg College, a two-year program at Galesburg, Illinois. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 58.9% from the field and 71.4% on free throws.
“I’m a stretch-4,” Baer said. “I have size, I can shoot the ball. I have a post game if I get someone smaller guarding me.”
Baer could be eligible to play next season, but he’s choosing to redshirt, hoping to get stronger and adapt to Division II basketball, even though the Mavericks’ offense is similar to the one at Carl Sandburg College.
“I think it will be good for me to learn and fit into their system,” Baer said.
Due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Baer was not able to visit Minnesota State before making his decision, instead taking a virtual tour of the campus and facilities.
“I didn’t know much about Minnesota,” Baer said. “I can’t visit right now, which is unfortunate, but I plan to see the school as soon as I can.”
Minnesota State has four high-schoolers signed for next season: forward Brady Williams of Dover-Eyota; forward Mason Muller of Petersburg, Illinois; forward Tyrell Stuttley of Onalaska, Wisconsin; and guard Keaton Ferris of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler, who said that he can’t comment on recruits until he receives a signed national letter of intent, has said he’d like to add two transfers who will be eligible for next season.
