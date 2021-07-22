MANKATO — Alex Baeza’s two-run homer in the second inning propelled the Mankato MoonDogs to a 4-1 win over Eau Claire in a Northwoods League baseball game Thursday at ISG Field.
Luke Beckstein added a two-run triple in the seventh inning that made it 4-1. Baeza and Beckstein each had two hits.
Jarret Krzyzanowski pitched the first five innings to get the win, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Carson Hamro, Adam LaRock and Vince Reilly finished with four scoreless innings of relief, with Reilly pitching a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save.
The MoonDogs host Eau Claire again Friday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
The Free Press
