MANKATO — Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey goaltender Hailey Baker knew she had big shoes to fill coming into the 2019-20 season.
“I came in really excited, but also nervous,” the junior said. “I prepared myself for this over the summer and got myself in the right mindset.”
The last time the Cougars played, they were in the state tournament. In the first round, then-goalie Andrea Schreiber set a tournament record with 69 saves.
Baker didn’t need to make that many saves on Thursday night, but 27 was plenty in her first varsity start, as the Cougars opened their season with 4-1 victory over Rochester Mayo at All Seasons Arena.
“She saw the puck really well tonight,” East coach Amber Prange said. “She saw how Andrea played last year, and she wants to be relied upon to make those big saves.”
Along with Schreiber, East also lost standouts Madison Davis, Bri Adams and Claire Johnson.
“We’re still trying to figure it out, but the girls are really anxious and ready to go,” Prange said of determining everyone’s role. “It’s competitive. Out of the 26 players we have, they all want to be out there.”
That competitiveness was on display early, with the Cougars seeing a lot of the puck in the first period Thursday night.
Evey Johnson had a pair of nice looks from the high slot just two minutes into the game, but both were denied by Mayo goalie Chloe Ruprecht. Minutes later, Gracie Bowman shot from the point, and Sydney Kanstrup almost banged home the rebound.
East went on the power play at the 10:01 mark, which was quickly followed by a shot off the post by Emma Bastian and a shot off Ruprecht’s shoulder from Kaylee Eykyn.
The Cougars got on the board 40 seconds later despite taking a penalty that made it a 4-on-4 situation. Jess Eykyn slid a pass to Evey Johnson who streaked into the zone and fired over the glove of Ruprecht.
Mayo got its best chance of the period shortly after, but Baker made a strong save. The Cougars got another power play at the end of the period but were unable to score. East outshot Mayo 13-5 in the first.
“I think they were just ready to pounce,” Prange said. “We talk about generating chances in the offensive zone, and they did a good job of that.”
The Spartans looked like new team to open the second, tying the game just 23 seconds into the period on a goal from Devynn Priest.
Chances continued to be plentiful for Mayo in the following minutes, but Baker was up to the task, stopping all 12 shots she saw over the rest of the period.
“If you get shots early, it sets a tone for the game. It helped me settle in,” Baker said.
Momentum started to shift back toward the Cougars as the period went on.
Kaylee Eykyn scored the Cougars’ second goal on an assist from Emmy Schulz at the 14:17 mark. Schulz carried the puck from behind her own net, and passed it the length of the ice to spring Kaylee Eykyn on a breakaway.
Kanstrup made it 3-1 when she fired home a wrist shot with just 9 seconds remaining in the second.
“We were anxious and emotional,” Prange said. “When you feel like nothing is going your way, you need to find something positive.”
The Cougars picked up right where they left off to begin the third, controlling the puck and getting good chances.
Kanstrup added her second of the night on an assist from Hannah Rigdon at the 8:28 mark.
With Mayo pushing to get back into it, Baker did some of her best work of the night on a penalty kill in the closing minutes, making several great saves from in close to ice the game.
“Two out of three (periods), yeah, I’m happy with the way we played,” Prange said. “We talk about getting better each time we hit the ice, so we’ll have things to work on going forward.”
East outshot Mayo 31-28.
The Cougars (1-0) will next play Thursday at Fairmont.
